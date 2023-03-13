AirBoss of America: AirBoss Files Annual Financial Statements

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced the filing with securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. of its 2022 audited annual consolidated financial statements, notes thereto, and management's discussion and analysis in respect of the annual financial statements.



As well as being available on the website of the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and the website of the OTCMarkets at www.otcmarkets.com, these documents will also be posted on the Investor Centre section of AirBoss' website at https://airboss.com/investor-center/.

AirBoss of America Corp.

