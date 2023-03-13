Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
AirBoss of America: AirBoss Files Annual Financial Statements

NEWMARKET, Ontario, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced the filing with securities regulators in Canada and the U.S. of its 2022 audited annual consolidated financial statements, notes thereto, and management's discussion and analysis in respect of the annual financial statements.

As well as being available on the website of the Canadian Securities Administrators at www.sedar.com and the website of the OTCMarkets at www.otcmarkets.com, these documents will also be posted on the Investor Centre section of AirBoss' website at https://airboss.com/investor-center/.

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America is a leading and diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through three divisions. AirBoss Defense Group is a global leader in personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a top-tier North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Engineered Products is a supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors. The Company's shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.

 
