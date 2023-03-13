Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
WKN: 904953 ISIN: NO0003067902 Ticker-Symbol: 2HX 
Tradegate
14.03.23
10:10 Uhr
3,190 Euro
-0,030
-0,93 %
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.03.2023 | 18:42
86 Leser
Hexagon Composites ASA - Share buyback program completed

13 March 2023: With reference to the share buyback program announced 2 March 2023, Hexagon Composites ASA ("the Company") has purchased 350,000 of its own shares. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 39.00 per share. An overview of daily share purchases, as well as a detailed overview of all transactions made under the share buyback program is attached.

Date on which the buyback program was announced: 2 March 2023

The duration of the buyback program: 2 March 2023 up to and including 30 March 2023

Size of the buyback program: Up to 350,000 shares

Following the transactions, the Company owns 1,000,418 of its own shares, which represents 0.5% of the total shares.


For additional information:
Ingrid Aarsnes, VP Investor Relations and ESG, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 950 38 364 | ingrid.aarsnes@hexagongroup.com

About Hexagon Composites ASA
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications. Learn more at www.hexagongroup.com and follow @HexagonASA on Twitter and LinkedIn.

This information is made public by Hexagon Composites pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
