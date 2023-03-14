Rainscreen Cladding Market to Grow Substantially at 6.8% CAGR; Growing Demand for Efficient Protective Materials for Buildings to Favor the Market, Says Exactitude Consultancy

Government initiatives to adapt for eco-friendly structures have a favorable effect on the growth of the rainscreen cladding market

PUNE, India, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Rainscreen Cladding Market will witness a CAGR of 6.8% for the forecast period of 2022-2029. It is expected to reach above USD 20.43 Billion by 2029 from USD 11.30 Billion in 2022.





A rainscreen cladding system is an outside wall feature in which the wall covering protrudes from the water- and air-resistant surface to create a breach and permit evaporation and drainage. It serves as a barrier against excessive moisture in buildings. This system offers an attractive appearance and is strong, light, simple to install, and moisture-proof. The rainscreen cladding market aims to protect homes and structures from the rainscreen by adding a vented cavity or an additional structure to existing homes or new construction to keep the rainscreen from penetrating the walls of the structure and causing internal damage. The rainscreen cladding system is made to prevent and divert the force of the rainscreen from falling on the building's exteriors in the other direction, allowing for control of the rainscreen's exit. By doing this, the buildings are kept safe from the inside and any exterior damage.

Recent Developments in Rainscreen Cladding Market

In March 2022, new rainscreen cladding systems from CGL Facades passed weather testing and fire performance tests.

In November 2021, Sika Corporation announced a strategic collaboration with Omnis Panels as their distributor of SikaTack Panels, an adhesive rainscreen attachment system.

In July 2021, Hilti and Sotech announced a strategic partnership to develop new Rainscreen Cladding across the UK.

Enhanced Rainscreen Technology Benefits New Construction

Rainscreen systems help create beautiful & long-lasting buildings, protecting our collective architectural legacy. Rainscreens can be a key component in the protection and preservation of buildings of importance, shielding them from the elements, ensuring their structural viability, and helping extend their productive life.

Although a modern concept in the United States, the rainscreen principle is not new. Rainscreen design has been proven throughout Europe with installations dating back to the Middle Ages. Early examples of rainscreens can be found in some Norwegian churches built centuries ago using layers of open-joint, drained, back-ventilated wood claddings set over a traditional wood or stone wall. Many of these historic structures are still standing today, including a stave church in Urnes, Norway (circa 1130). It is considered by some to be the oldest standing example of a rainscreen.

The Middle Ages saw the rise of another architectural technology - large-scale decorative glazed openings. Spurred by advancements in window making, medieval architects introduced monumental stained-glass windows: Masterpieces that brought light, color, and beauty into buildings of importance.

Europe is the 49% market for rainscreen cladding market due to the growing economies and increasing use of the end-user.

Due to strong demand from nations such as the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Russia, and Italy, the Europe region is expected to lead the rainscreen cladding market from 2019 to 2024. This demand is a result of the rapid expansion of construction prospects in the aforementioned countries. The market is also fueled by the rising quantity of new housing units and massive infrastructure improvements.

The growing construction industry to drive the market growth in the rainscreen cladding market

The construction industry consumes the rawest materials in the world. Due to growth in residential, non-residential, and infrastructure projects, the industry is expected to increase at a rate of 4.2 percent per year in terms of market value. Low-interest rates, strong economic growth, and pent-up demand are propelling the European construction industry forward. Residential, non-residential, and civil engineering industries, both new and renovated, are driving growth in Europe. According to Business Monitor International (BMI), European construction grew by 2.4 percent in 2022 as a result of improved commodity price forecasts, increased industry trust, increased demand, and stronger exports.

The rising energy crises and high pollution levels influence the overall market growth.

In order to manage instances of high pollution levels and energy crises, companies are undergoing massive inventions and developments. Because rainscreen cladding systems can control a variety of factors such as heat transfer inside the building, negative wind pressure, water, and air filtration, vapor transmission, and more, the market for rainscreen cladding systems is expected to develop in the coming years.

Increasing natural calamities raise the demand for rainscreen cladding system

The demand for rainscreen cladding is fast increasing as natural disasters such as tsunamis, wildfires, hurricanes, and other natural disasters become more common. Additionally, the introduction of new firms and an increase in industrialization are expected to boost the rainscreen cladding market's growth over the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2029 USD 20.43 Billion by 2029 CAGR 6.8% (2023-2029) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Historical Data 2022 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Technology, Product, End-User, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increase in construction activities

Increase in industrialization

Rising urbanized population Demand for energy efficient buildings construction

The emerging need for exterior wall protection

Rainscreen Cladding Market Players

The rainscreen cladding market key players are Kingspan Insulation, SIKA, Rockwool International A/S, Everest Industries Limited, SFS Group AG, Sotech Architectural Façade, Promat UK Ltd, Interface, Valcan, Sotech Optima ALL, The Clarison Group Ltd (Alucraft Ltd), Euro Panels Overseas N.V., Trespa International B.V., CGL Systems Ltd. The market players have been on the way to adopting various kinds of organic and inorganic growth strategies, like new product developments and launches, acquisitions, and merger contracts.

To increase their market position, these businesses have implemented a variety of growth tactics. These companies are using expansion, new product development, mergers and acquisitions, and collaboration as important growth strategies to improve their product portfolio and geographical presence to meet the rising demand for rainscreen cladding market from emerging economies.

Key Market Segments: Rainscreen Cladding Market

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market by Construction, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Million Sq. Ft)

New Construction

Renovation

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market by Material, 2023-2029, (USD Million), (Million Sq. Ft)

Composite Materials

Metal

Fiber Cement

Hpl

Others

Global Rainscreen Cladding Market by End-User, 2023-2029, (USD Million) (Million Sq. Ft)

Commercial

Residential

Institutional

Industrial

Market Drivers

Increasing construction investments, especially for non-residential purposes like office and commercial sectors, is driving the acceptance of rainscreen cladding.

increasing demands of people for aesthetically rich homes and buildings with better exterior outlooks and properties have meaningly boosted the demand for rainscreen cladding systems

The rainscreen cladding market has been experiencing a diversified growth in all segments because of the increasing populations and the growing per capita incomes of people.

Market Restraints

Large sums of money to be invested primarily in setting up rainscreen cladding companies is the main restraining factor for the growth of the market.

A barrier for a growth in rainscreen cladding treatment market share is the lack of knowledge and awareness among the people as these are established recently and have restricted public outreach.

Growing Construction Industry Worldwide

The global construction industry is the world's largest consumer of raw materials. The building work being done for growth in various parts of the globe is helping to drive the market for rainscreen cladding. Due to cheap interest rates, robust economic development, and unmet requirements, the European construction business is expanding quickly. For instance, 2022 real estate company Artisan Real Estate revealed Kirkstall Place, a new US$78.7 million private project in the UK. On the other hand, the African construction market has experienced fast expansion. As an example, Kenya is building a US$14.5 billion technology city in Machakos County in an effort to attract investors and tech experts to support its economic development.

Rapid increase in demand for Wood and Timber Cladding

The world is moving towards more environmentally benign and sustainable goods as a result of increasingly strict environmental laws and regulations. Contractors favour wood and wooden cladding for domestic and business structures because demand for sustainable goods is growing. More so than other construction components, timber is a naturally renewable resource that is also carbon neutral. Additionally, it is tough, weatherproof, and acts as a rain-protecting barrier. Wooden sheathing comes in a variety of shapes because it can be made in different widths. Additionally, it comes in a variety of waterproof designs that prevent water entry. The rising demand for wood and timber cladding due to its high flexibility towards architectural designs and with decorative effects, is likely to enhance the growth of the rainscreen cladding market.

Lack of Product Design may Hamper the Market

One of the main flaws in the design of rainscreen cladding is the failure to handle air pressure gradients. An external cladding wall's surface would be exposed to significant weather and precipitation if it is not airtight. As rainfall seeps into the wall and is absorbed over time, it could lead to material degradation. In addition to sedimentary stones being constructed in strata that can be split if laden vertically, some stone cladding has a tendency to deteriorate over time. Additionally, the upkeep costs and labour requirements for installation are relatively expensive, which appears to limit the potential for the rainscreen cladding market to expand.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The demand for terracotta panels is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period owing to their fire-resistant and thermal insulation properties that find applications in commercial and office constructions.

Europe dominated the market in 2022 on account of the recovery of its residential & commercial segments and increasing construction practices owing to an increase in immigration rates.

dominated the market in 2022 on account of the recovery of its residential & commercial segments and increasing construction practices owing to an increase in immigration rates. The growth of the North America regional market is attributed to the high demand from the residential sector, extensively developed manufacturing industry, and government initiatives to develop social infrastructure.

regional market is attributed to the high demand from the residential sector, extensively developed manufacturing industry, and government initiatives to develop social infrastructure. The office construction segment is expected to register the highest product demand during the projected period owing to rising employment rates and regional expansion of existing companies that require the construction of new office spaces.

Integrations, development of new technologies in manufacturing & installation practices, and introduction of innovative designs are the key strategies adopted by market players.

Key Question Answered

What is the current size of the rainscreen cladding market? What are the key factors influencing the growth of the rainscreen cladding market? What are the major applications for the rainscreen cladding market? Who are the major key players in the rainscreen cladding market? Which region will provide more business opportunities for the rainscreen cladding market in the future? Which segment holds the maximum share of the rainscreen cladding market?

