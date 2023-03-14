Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
GlobeNewswire
14.03.2023 | 08:58
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (48/23)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
futures in Carlsberg A/S ser. B (CARLB) due to an ordinary dividend of DKK
27.00. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date, March 14, 2023. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return futures prices have decreased by the
dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by the
adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received "Y" or "X" in the series designation, and have
also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1125954
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
