The consortium says it intends to develop a simplified approach and best practices to produce 2T perovskite-silicon tandem solar products. The modules should have a bifacial design, glass-glass encapsulation, and a power output of over 300 W/m2.A Dutch-German consortium led by the Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research (TNO) is seeking to bring to the market a two-terminal (2T) perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell technology in the frame of a four-year research project called FIT4Market. "Through our work we want to define a simplified approach to produce 2T perovskite-silicon ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...