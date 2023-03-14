The global agrivoltaics market is pegged at a 10.1% annual growth rate, according to a research note by Allied Analytics.From pv magazine USA Agrivoltaics, the combination of farming practices with energy produced by solar photovoltaics (PV), is forecast to become a $9.3 billion marketplace by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% in that timeframe from $3.6 billion a year ago, according to a research note by India-based market research company Allied Analytics. Experts believe agrivoltaics can minimize barriers to food security and the transition to clean energy, Allied ...

