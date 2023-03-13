Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.03.2023 | 23:00
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Bunge Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) will replace Signature Bank (NASD: SBNY) in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 15 . The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it has taken Signature Bank into FDIC Receivership and therefore Signature Bank is no longer eligible for inclusion.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 15, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Bunge

BG

Consumer Staples


S&P 500

Deletion

Signature Bank

SBNY

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2023 PR Newswire
