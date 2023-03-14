Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces Quectel Certification Services, its range of IoT device certification and testing services that will enable customers to rapidly certify their IoT devices with regulatory organisations such as the FCC, IC, CE, ANATEL, RCM, KC, Jate and Telec and carrier organisations including AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, Rogers, TELUS and Vodafone. This service will enable customers' devices to gain certifications in under eight weeks and is not only the fastest time to market for IoT device manufacturers, but also the industry's most cost-effective offering.

Certification across these disciplines is complex to achieve, involves multiple layers of certification from disparate organisations and, typically, local and regional authorities award certifications for device deployments in their own territories. The Quectel Certification Services span regulatory, conformance and carrier compliance requirements plus certifications for industry-specific devices and environmental and safety-related certifications, such as such as ATmosphere EXplosible (ATEX), Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS), Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE).

"Going directly to certification or carrier organizations can result in it taking up to six months for IoT devices to gain certifications," said Yoon Seungryoul, North American Certification Director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "For many IoT use cases a six-month delay to launch is unacceptable and could make or break a proposition in markets where being first-to-launch is a critical differentiator. This is why Quectel, with our Quectel Certification Services, is bringing to customers our existing knowledge of certification and testing processes and our relationships with authorities, certification bodies, regulators, and carriers to provide our customers with the industry's fastest and most cost-effective go-to-market offering."

To further help customers, Quectel Certification Services offers a pre-scan service in its own labs so certification compliance can be assessed before applying to certification authorities, thereby saving time on non-compliant certification applications. A further benefit for customers that utilize both Quectel modules and antennas in their design, is that device testing is included for free. Quectel also offers technical support facilities and debugging solutions to address common, and not so common, certification issues.

Quectel's capabilities include project management, administration, lab and carrier communications and management, checking and managing test scope, providing the necessary on-site support, and providing testing and debugging. In addition, Quectel will fix issues as they arise and negotiate waivers where appropriate.

"We're proud to have launched Quectel Certification Services and we're ready to provide full, global certification consultation and service to integrated device customers that have products that are based on Quectel modules," added Seungryoul. "Quectel Certification Services have been gaining certifications for Quectel's own modules and customers' devices for many years, so we're delighted to be bringing this expertise to customers and helping them accelerate time-to-market and build a smarter world."

