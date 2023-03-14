OnePlan Solutions: OnePlan Announces Expansion Into the United Kingdom

Global Strategic Portfolio Management software provider OnePlan is expanding into the UK with the launch of a new office

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / OnePlan, a leading provider of Strategic Project Portfolio Management solutions, today announced the opening of a new office as part of the company's continued growth in the United Kingdom.



The new office will serve as a hub for the company's regional operations and allow OnePlan to better serve its clients in the United Kingdom and surrounding areas. The office will house a team of managers and consultants and will also be used to host client meetings and events.

Joe Larscheid, CEO of OnePlan, expressed his excitement about the new office, stating, "We have wanted to do this for a while, and with the increasing impact that OnePlan is having on the UK market, it is the right time. Providing additional value to our new and current customers is our top priority, and sometimes being close to them is the best way to facilitate that."

OnePlan has experienced significant growth in the UK in recent years and has become a trusted partner for businesses across a range of industries. The company has contributed this growth to its success in providing Strategic Portfolio Management, Agile Portfolio Management, Professional Service Automation, and Product Portfolio Management solutions which have helped its clients achieve strategic goals and drive execution success.

According to Larscheid, "Our success in the UK is a result of the hard work and dedication of our UK team and the strong partnerships we have built with our clients. We are committed to continuing to grow our business while delivering top-notch service and value to our clients as we help them enhance their project portfolio management capabilities."

With the opening of the new office, OnePlan is well positioned for continued growth and success in the UK and is committed to expanding its services and capabilities to better serve the needs of its clients in their strategic portfolio management journey.

About OnePlan

OnePlan offers strategic portfolio, financial, resource, and work management solutions that fit the needs of every organization. OnePlan connects with Microsoft Project, Project for the web, Microsoft Planner, Azure DevOps, Jira, Smartsheet, and more for a complete view into all work across the enterprise.

For more information about OnePlan, visit www.oneplan.ai.

