Connecteam, the all-in-one platform to empower and engage workers whose jobs are not performed at a desk, will be at UK Care Week March 22-23, 2023. The workforce management app enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly manage and communicate with their frontline staff, fostering a more collaborative work environment that helps increase engagement and retention.

Post-pandemic staffing shortages and strikes combined with the growth of home healthcare have driven increased demand for staffing agencies that can place healthcare professionals in both healthcare facilities and home settings. But recruiting, onboarding, training, engaging, and retaining such workers especially in times of crisis is far from easy. The work is physically and emotionally demanding, and the remote nature of home healthcare can make carers feel especially isolated.

To address those challenges, more than a dozen UK-based home care agencies have already started using Connecteam's all-in-one app to manage workforces that are both remote and "deskless." In November 2022, leading home healthcare company Caremark announced that it was deploying Connecteam across 7,000 workers and 115 franchise offices following a successful trial period.

"Connecteam checked every box we needed and more. Its ease of use and secure platform enabled us to implement the app quickly with rapid adoption across teams and employees. Most importantly, it has helped us foster a sense of belonging and encouragement across our entire remote workforce which aptly aligns with our core value of caring for all people: customers, employees, franchise owners and care staff," said Caremark CEO David Glover.

Those attending UK Care Week in Birmingham this month can connect with Connecteam by:

Visiting Booth E66 March 22-23: See Connecteam's all-in-one app in action and learn how it drives retention, productivity, and engagement through its features for time and attendance management, internal communications, learning and training, employee recognition, and more.

See Connecteam's all-in-one app in action and learn how it drives retention, productivity, and engagement through its features for time and attendance management, internal communications, learning and training, employee recognition, and more. Attending Caremark Presentation on March 22 at 11 am: How Technology Can Improve Recruiting and Retention. This presentation by Caremark CEO David Glover will share how managers can leverage technology including the Connecteam app to attract employees, help them do their jobs well, and make them feel valued.

Connecteam executives are also available for meetings and interviews.

How UK companies are leveraging Connecteam

Caremark is leveraging Connecteam to share company updates and maintain open lines of communication between the franchise support center, Caremark offices, and remote employees. They also use Connecteam to gather employee feedback through surveys and to show appreciation through recognition programs and notes of gratitude. Finally, Caremark uses Connecteam to make all company policies, procedures, training materials, and operations manuals easily accessible by smartphones.

According to Phoenix Homecare and Support, a domiciliary care service based in Wales, Connecteam gives carers the tools they need to be able to do their roles effectively. Instead of filling out paper forms (or not filling them out, as was often the case), carers now use the Connecteam app to fill out such important forms as incident reports, fall risk assessments, medication reviews, uniform and items requests, bed rails assessments, pressure sore charts, and more. Within the app, staff can view the official Staff Handbook, all policies and procedures, and even extra training materials with videos and quizzes for such topics as First Aid, Stoma Care, etc. They also can access important information regarding the individuals they are looking after. The result? A more engaged and better-prepared staff that is also able to provide much better care.

About Connecteam

Connecteam is a workforce management app for deskless employees providing a seamless, all-in-one experience for communications, day-to-day operations and training. Founded in 2016, Connecteam has already achieved 400% growth year-over-year and earned the trust of more than 36,000 global customers across 80 countries, including such leading brands as SodaStream (a PepsiCo company), Sodexo, Saint Gobain, Berry Global and others. Provided as a service (SaaS), Connecteam's software is available for free to small businesses of up to 10 employees. Connecteam also offers a free, two-week trial for larger companies that want to improve how they manage deskless workers on the frontlines.

Connecteam's all-in-one platform provides everything a business needs to manage and engage employees whose work is not tied to a desk:

Operations: Time and attendance management, scheduling, checklists and forms, task management

Time and attendance management, scheduling, checklists and forms, task management Communications: Internal chat, organizational directory, updates, announcements, surveys

Internal chat, organizational directory, updates, announcements, surveys HR and people management: Recognition and rewards, employee documentation management, employee timeline, training and skill building

