Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 868366 ISIN: GB0006650450 Ticker-Symbol: OX3 
Frankfurt
14.03.23
08:24 Uhr
26,600 Euro
-1,400
-5,00 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
14.03.2023 | 10:18
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, March 14

14 March 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Director Declaration

Reshma Ramachandran, Non-Executive Director of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of ISS A/S with effect from 13 April 2023, subject to shareholder approval being provided at the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S to be held on the same date.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey
Company Secretary
+44 (0) 1865 393448

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.