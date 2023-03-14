14 March 2023

Oxford Instruments plc

Director Declaration

Reshma Ramachandran, Non-Executive Director of Oxford Instruments plc, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of ISS A/S with effect from 13 April 2023, subject to shareholder approval being provided at the Annual General Meeting of ISS A/S to be held on the same date.

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under paragraph 9.6.14R (2) of the Listing Rules.

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Enquiries:

Sarah Harvey

Company Secretary

+44 (0) 1865 393448