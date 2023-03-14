The attorney has helped hundreds of parents reunite with their children and move on with their lives.

Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - ALL Trial Lawyers announces that Mo Abuershaid, an experienced attorney in Beverly Hills, has been rated as a Rising Star and top CPS lawyer and Juvenile Dependency attorney by the prestigious lawyer rating service, SuperLawyers. The site is trusted by people to help find the best lawyers in over 70 practice areas throughout the United States. They have a rigorous selection process for the most skilled attorneys in various practice areas. The selection process evaluates lawyers based on twelve indicators such as experience, verdicts/settlements, certifications, awards, community service, and pro bono cases.





Attorney Mohammad Abuershaid



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9405/158166_96e1fd4934f32af1_001full.jpg

The award recognizes Mo Abuershaid's skills and commitment to advocating for the rights of parents who have been wrongfully separated from their children by child protection services. As the founding partner of ALL Trial Lawyers, he has counselled and represented hundreds of parents against the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), Child Protective Services (CPS), and other social service agency investigations. He is known for fighting for and protecting parents in juvenile dependency cases throughout California, including in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino.

Speaking on the occasion, Mo Abuershaid said, "I am truly honoured to receive this recognition from SuperLawyers. As a Juvenile Dependency attorney, I am committed as ever to fighting for the rights of children and families and hope to help more parents in the future. Being a juvenile dependency attorney is not just a job for me, it is a passion. I am committed to fighting for the rights of children and families and ensuring that they receive the best possible representation. Our team at ALL Trial Lawyers will continue to go the extra mile to present the cases of our clients as best as possible."

Mohammad Abuershaid has a proven track record in handling all types of juvenile dependency cases of all severity, including cases involving allegations of severe physical abuse, positive toxicology results in infants, general negligence, fractures or broken bones, trauma, sexual abuse, and head injuries.

Parents interested in representation from him can visit his website today: https://alltriallawyers.com/.

About Mo Abuershaid

Mohammad Abuershaid is an attorney at ALL Trial Lawyers and is the lead attorney handling the firm's juvenile dependency practice (CPS defense). He has helped represent parents across California, including in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Riverside, and San Bernardino.

Media Contact

Contact Person Name: Mo Abuershaid

Company: Abuershaid Law, APC

E-mail: info@alltriallawyers.com

City: Beverly Hills

State: California

Country: USA

Website: https://alltriallawyers.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/158166