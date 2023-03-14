Camino Minerals Corp.: Camino Completes Second Annual Environmental and Social Governance Report with Digbee Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Camino Corp. (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF)(WKN:A116E1) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its second annual Environmental and Social Governance ("ESG") disclosure submission with Digbee Ltd. ("Digbee"). Camino's 2022 submission received a "BB" rating for its corporate and exploration activities relating to the Company's projects in Peru.

"ESG is an integral aspect of the mining industry, as responsible project exploration and development brings benefits to all stakeholders. In addition, we believe that our ESG initiatives help support our business development activities to grow our copper platform through copper exploration and the continued pursuit of new partners and projects," said Jay Chmelauskas, CEO of Camino Corp. "We are proud to have received an improved score for our Los Chapitos copper project of "BBB" for 2022 from "BB" in 2021, and established a baseline for our Maria Cecilia copper porphyry acquired in 2021. With Digbee's independent evaluation and resulting recommendations, we can continue to improve our ESG practices as we develop our copper projects."

Camino's Community Relations Coordinator and Quechua speaker, conducting a meeting with the local community at the Maria Cecilia Project, Ancash Peru, January 2023.

In 2021, Camino was one of the first mining companies participating in Digbee's inaugural reporting cycle. Camino continues to demonstrate its commitment to its efforts in ESG implementation through transparent and annual reporting. The Digbee platform enables mining companies to evaluate positive initiatives and provides a standardized framework on which to build and improve ESG practices.

Jamie Strauss, CEO of Digbee commented, "Camino was an early adopter of the Digbee reporting platform. Camino's management has demonstrated that it recognizes the value a strong ESG strategy has for external observers, as well as its value in creating a corporate culture that improves the business to benefit employees and stakeholders. We are pleased that Camino joined the Digbee initiative, as we believe it is setting a positive example for the junior mining sector."

About Digbee Ltd.

Digbee has partnered with leaders in the ESG world to develop a right-sized, future-looking and industry endorsed set of frameworks for all stages of mining companies to assess and disclose their ESG metrics while ensuring best practice. This impact-based approach has recognised over 25 initiatives and reporting frameworks, is practical and addresses real risk. The questionnaire is accompanied with clear rationale and guidance. Submitted annually, through a Board Approval process, Digbee ESG allows comparison to peers, helps management and the Board to integrate ESG within the company strategy while improving risk management, and will become the benchmark for engagement with capital providers and other stakeholders.

About Camino Corporation

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company with a portfolio of projects located in Peru. The Company is focused on advancing its high-grade Los Chapitos copper project through to resource delineation, new discoveries and development. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for a planned exploration drilling program. In addition, the Company has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. The Company seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD For further information, please contact: /S/ "Jay Chmelauskas" Camino Investor Relations President and CEO info@caminocorp.com Tel: (604) 493-2058

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements: Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information in the release includes the continued improvement of ESG scores at Los Chapitos and Maria Cecilia; and, the ability to bring in new partners and new projects. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, the ability of the parties to negotiate the definitive earn-in and joint venture agreement on satisfactory terms, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities will be different than those expected by management, that the Company will be unable to obtain or will experience delays in obtaining any required approvals and the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Camino Minerals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743510/Camino-Completes-Second-Annual-Environmental-and-Social-Governance-Report-with-Digbee-Ltd