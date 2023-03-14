Chinese manufacturer Beyondsun said the new panel series are relying on 182mm n-type half-cut TOPCon cells and super multi busbar (SMBB) technology. It reaches a maximum efficiency of 22.45% and its power output ranges from 415 W to 580 W.Chinese solar module manufacturer Zhejiang Beyondsun Green Energy Technology Co Ltd has launched a new solar module series based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. Called N Power, the new panel series relies on 182mm n-type TOPCon half-cut cells and super multi busbar (SMBB) technology. The smallest panel of the series, called TSHNM-108HV, ...

