Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTCQB: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian O'Brien as Director of Marketing and Communications.

With over 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration and mining industry, Mr. O'Brien has acted in various capacities and has substantial experience at the senior management level, including officers' and directors' responsibilities. Over the course of Mr. O'Brien's career, he has been involved in the exploration, development, and production phases of base and precious metals projects across Canada and the U.S. including the acquisition and development of the Lac Dore Vanadium Deposit in Quebec and the development of the Jackson's Arm Gold Deposit in Newfoundland.

Since 2019, Mr. O'Brien has served as Director of Marketing and Communications for PureGold Mining, through the development and construction of their PureGold Mine, which began gold production in 2021. Mr. O'Brien has also served as Director and President of Kermode Resources, Director and President/CEO of Pro Minerals, Vice President of Apella Resources, and as a Director of The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada.

"We are very pleased to welcome Adrian to the Midnight Sun Team," stated Al Fabbro, President and CEO of Midnight Sun. "He brings a tremendous depth of experience and a unique, fresh approach to shareholder communications. As we work to unlock the full potential of the Solwezi Licences in Zambia, Adrian will play a critical role, putting his unique and complementary skillset to work for Midnight Sun and its shareholders."

Stock Option Grant

Midnight Sun has granted stock options to purchase an aggregate of 3,300,000 Common Shares of the Company, at an exercise price of $0.21 per share, to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants. The stock options are granted pursuant to Midnight Sun's 10% rolling stock option plan, are fully vested upon issuance, and shall expire five years from the date of issue.

