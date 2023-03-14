Key appointment as company seeks to continue global expansion of microphysiological systems and contract research service offerings

CN Bio, a leading Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) company that designs and manufactures single-and multi-organ microphysiological systems (MPS), has today announced that is has appointed Deepak Singh as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Deepak's appointment supports the Company's next phase of commercial development as it expands international operations, product research and development and sales in key global markets.

Bringing over 30 years of commercial experience within life sciences, Deepak's appointment follows that of Dr Paul Brooks as CEO in December 20221, to drive CN Bio's international scale-up operations for both the product and service sides of the business. This includes supporting the recent launch of the Company's PhysioMimix Single-organ Higher-Throughput (HT) System2, designed to overcome adoption barriers currently limiting the use of predictive human liver models within drug discovery workflows, enabling use within earlier stages where larger-scale comparative studies that investigate the efficacy, disposition or safety of lead candidate drugs are required.

Throughout his extensive career in the commercial life sciences sector, Deepak has provided leadership for high-performance sales and marketing teams to establish new technologies, from commercialisation through to global scale-up, as well as supporting expansion of existing products and services into the drug discovery, bioproduction, research and diagnostics markets. He joins CN Bio from PerkinElmer's Horizon Discovery where he was Head of Global Commercial. Prior to this, Deepak was with Pacific Biosciences as Vice President of EMEA Operations. He also held senior-level sales and marketing positions at Affymetrix and the Genetic Analysis Unit of Applied Biosystems (formerly a PerkinElmer company). Deepak has a BSc in Biotechnology from the Polytechnic of Central London.

Deepak Singh, VP Sales and Marketing at CN Bio, commented: "Having had extensive experience within the life science industry, I am excited by the possibilities of OOC technology, and how fast the potential of this technology is being realised. As evidenced by the recent FDA Modernization Act 2.0 legislation in the US, this is a very promising time for the technology, and I am looking forward to joining the CN Bio team to bring their cutting-edge systems to more researchers across the globe, to enable decision-making within drug discovery workflows to be made with more confidence and earlier than ever before."

Dr Paul Brooks, CEO at CN Bio, said: "Deepak's business and leadership experience, alongside his life science background, is of huge value to CN Bio as we drive forward with the Company's commercial excellence strategy and build our capabilities in 2023 and beyond. Following the successful launch of our PhysioMimix Single-organ HT System in February, Deepak joins us at an exciting time and will be pivotal for the international scale-up of the marketing and distribution of this new system and our existing portfolio of MPS products and services."

Press release (19th December, 2022): CN Bio appoints Dr Paul Brooks as Chief Executive Officer https://cn-bio.com/cn-bio-appoints-dr-paul-brooks-as-chief-executive-officer/ Press release (27th February, 2023): CN Bio extends microphysiological system portfolio with PhysioMimix Single-Organ Higher Throughput System https://cn-bio.com/cn-bio-extends-microphysiological-system-portfolio-with-physiomimix-single-organ-higher-throughput-system/

