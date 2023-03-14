Contrast Media Market To Reach USD 7,647.7 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the contrast media market will be USD 7,647.7 million by 2030, growing at a rate of 4.9% in the years to come, according to the recent market research study by P&S Intelligence.





Contrast Media for X-Rays/CTs Most Widely Used

X-ray/CT had the largest share, of about 50%, in 2022. This is because of the increasing number of cases of infectious and non-infectious ailments in the recent past.

As per a study, there was a significant rise in the number of CT scans during the pandemic.

Furthermore, the ultrasound category has a considerable share, because contrast sonograms have key advantages over conventional radiograms.

Contrast ultrasounds are done without ionizing radiation and are economical, faster, safer, better, and more suitable.

In the years to come, the MRI category will grow the fastest. Gadolinium is used in nearly one out of every three MRI scans, to enhance the image.

Iodinated Contrast Media Witness Heaviest Consumption

The iodinated category dominated the industry, with about 60% revenue, in 2022, because of the growing use of X-rays and CTs.

Moreover, iodinated compounds that are stable and nonionic are readily available for better analyses.

Furthermore, the microbubble division will grow fast, since such contrast media can reflect high-pitched sound waves, thus making internal structures appear brighter on a sonogram.

It is a valuable substitute for people allergic to CT or MRI contrast agents or suffering from kidney problems. Additionally, microbubble contrast agents are reasonably priced and effective at enhancing the visibility of the blood flow.

Increasing Chronic Disease Cases Driving Contrast Imaging Volume

Over the past 20-30 years, the incidence of chronic diseases has skyrocketed because of the sedentary lifestyles.

People are increasingly consuming high-calorie food and engaging in ever-insufficient physical activity, which raise the risk of chronic diseases.

As per the WHO, cancer is a prime cause of death, resulting in nearly 10 million mortalities, or nearly one in every six deaths, each year.

Therefore, the volume of contrast imaging is rising for early cancer detection, as the chances for survival decrease the later the diagnosis is done.

Contrast Agent Demand Is Highest in North America

North America has the largest share, of about 45%, in the industry. The inpatient examination count is increasing because of the established healthcare facilities, inclusive disease screening programs started by the federal, state, and local governments, easy access to pioneering technologies, and rising requirement for better managing the existing diseases.

Contrast Media Market Coverage in the Report

Contrast Media Market Analysis by Modality

X-Ray/CT

MRI

Ultrasound

Contrast Media Market Analysis by Product Type

Iodinated

Barium-Based

Gadolinium-Based

Microbubble

Contrast Media Market Analysis by Application

Cardiovascular Disorders

Neurological Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Nephrological Disorders

Musculoskeletal Disorders

Contrast Media Market Analysis by Route of Administration

Intravascular

Oral

Rectal

Contrast Media Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals, Clinics, & Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

