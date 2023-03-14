EQS-News: Linde plc / Key word(s): Sustainability

S&P Global Includes Linde in The Sustainability Yearbook for 20th Consecutive Year



14.03.2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

Woking, UK, March 14, 2023 - Linde (NYSE: LIN) announced today it has been included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2023, its 20th consecutive year of inclusion.

The Sustainability Yearbook recognizes the world's leading companies for sustainable business practices. Based on S&P Global's rigorous Corporate Sustainability Assessment, only companies scoring in the top 15% of their industry are included. Linde placed in the top 10% of the chemicals sector.

"Our vision is to be the best performing global industrial gases and engineering company," said Tamara Brown, Vice President Sustainability, Linde. "It is an honor to see our teams' sustainability practices and performance recognized by S&P in this highly competitive ranking."

Linde has comprehensive sustainability targets across safety, health & environment, people & community, integrity & compliance. The company has been a constituent of the DJSI for twenty consecutive years and was named one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies by the Ethisphere Institute. Linde is a participant in the United Nations Global Compact and has received approval of its 2035 absolute emissions reduction target from the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).



About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2022 sales of $33 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications including production of clean hydrogen and carbon capture systems critical to the energy transition, life-saving medical oxygen and high-purity & specialty gases for electronics. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com



Contacts:



Investor Relations

Juan Pelaez

Phone: +1 203 837 2213

Email: juan.pelaez@linde.com

Media Relations

Anna Davies

Phone: +44 1483 244705

Email: anna.davies@linde.com



