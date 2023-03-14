SITA and Volocopter collaborate on digital infrastructure for vertiports.

New partnership agreement sees SITA join Volocopter's Series E funding round

AMSTERDAM, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Volocopter, the pioneer of urban air mobility (UAM), and SITA, the world's leading IT provider to the air transport industry, have entered a partnership, with SITA selected as Volocopter's preferred digital and IT systems partner for vertiports.





Under the agreement, SITA has become the latest investor to join Volocopter's Series E funding round, cementing the strategic vision espoused by this partnership.

UAM will offer a new form of sustainable aviation, replete with multiple mobility options to cities worldwide. The company's launch product, the VoloCity electric air taxi, will operate routes in congested megacities to offer future passengers stable, quiet, and safe flights. Flights can be hailed via designated boarding points (or "vertiports"). The partnership therefore has the potential to shape aviation industry standards.

SITA will deploy its expertise in air transport for the emerging UAM industry, developing new operating standards and a digital-first passenger experience. SITA's portfolio includes a wide range of IT solutions, including airport management and operations, passenger operations, flight and aircraft operations, baggage processing, and border management.

Volocopter is known for its integrated UAM ecosystem approach. Its digital operating system, the VoloIQ, connects all partners, thus enabling a holistic service. The VoloIQ therefore enables a digital-first approach that will translate to end-to-end passenger air transportation experiences. This cloud-based system is in the process of being certified by the relevant aviation authorities.

Christian Bauer, Chief Commercial Officer at Volocopter, said: "Volocopter consistently takes a holistic ecosystem approach. Working in concert with our partners, we are setting up for commercial operations. This involves establishing the requisite infrastructure, maintenance, flight operations, IT, and customer services. SITA is a leading IT provider for airports and airlines, and we believe there is no better partner to make our seamless travel experience possible."

Sergio Colella, SITA President for Europe, said: "Volocopter is in pole position to make electric air taxis a reality, benefiting from its first-mover advantage. At SITA, we will play a key role in delivering this new digital UAM world and defining a seamless, smarter approach to air travel in a city environment. Together we will turn the theory into practice as early as 2024 when we expect the first commercial eVTOLs take flight."

SITA photos available here: http://www.sita.aero/pressroom/image-gallery and videos and info graphics here: http://www.sita.aero/pressroom

Volocopter photos and videos available here: https://mediahub-volocopter.pixxio.media/overview

About SITA

SITA is the air transport industry's IT provider, delivering solutions for airlines, airports, aircraft and governments. Our technology powers more seamless, safe and sustainable air travel.

With around 2,500 customers, SITA's solutions drive operational efficiencies at more than 1,000 airports while delivering the promise of the connected aircraft to customers of 17,000 aircraft globally. SITA also provides technology solutions that help more than 70 governments strike the balance of secure borders and seamless travel. Our communications network connects every corner of the globe and bridges 45% of the air transport community's data exchange.

In 2021, SITA became a certified CarbonNeutral® company in accordance with The CarbonNeutral Protocol - the leading global standard for carbon neutral programs. We are reducing our greenhouse gas emissions for all our operations through our UN recognized Planet+ program, while also developing solutions to help the aviation industry meet its carbon reduction objectives, including reduced fuel burn and greater operational efficiencies. In 2022, we announced our commitment to setting science-based emission reduction targets aligned to the Science Based Targets initiative Net-Zero Standard.

SITA is 100% owned by the industry and driven by its needs. It is one of the most internationally diverse companies, providing services in over 200 countries and territories.

For further information, go to www.sita.aero

About Volocopter

Volocopter brings urban air mobility (UAM) to megacities worldwide. We aim to improve the quality of life for people in cities by offering a fantastic new mode of transportation. For that, we create sustainable and scalable UAM ecosystems with partners in infrastructure and operations.

Volocopter's family of eVTOL aircraft will offer passengers (VoloCity and VoloRegion) and goods (VoloDrone) swift, secure, and emission-free connections to their destinations, supported by VoloIQ, the UAM ecosystem's software platform that serves as its digital backbone for safe and efficient operations.

As a pioneer in the UAM industry, Volocopter will launch commercial services within the next few years. Founded in 2011, the company employs more than 500 people in Germany and Singapore, has completed over 1,500 successful public and private test flights, and has diverse investors, including Geely, NEOM, Mercedes-Benz Group, Intel Capital, and BlackRock. www.volocopter.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1839793/SITA_Logo.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2031888/SITA_and_Volocopter.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sita-and-volocopter-collaborate-on-digital-infrastructure-for-vertiports-301770493.html