GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2023 | 12:10
Elemica Awarded "Best Company Leadership" by 2022 Comparably Awards

PHILADELPHIA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Comparably Awards have recognized Elemica in its Best Leadership category among companies of its size for 2022. The win is a testament to the organization's strategy of hiring top leadership talent with a strong track record, and then providing those people with the vision, information and resources they need to be successful.

"This is a terrific honor," said David Muse, Elemica's Chief Executive Officer. "Not just for myself, but for the deep bench of talent I'm fortunate enough to work with each day. I'm truly grateful for this team. They've helped build and scale something special here-and they've done it with the kind of consistent vision, teamwork and execution that's delivering real-world results for the company and its customers."

The Comparably Awards are calculated based on employee input using millions of anonymous employee sentiment ratings across multiple categories. Respondents are asked more than 50 questions about the company, measuring 20 core metrics of corporate culture. The organization announces winners in different categories throughout the year. Last month Elemica was also issued a Best CEO award by Comparably for the second consecutive year.

Other "Leadership" winners for Comparably's 2022 awards include Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Google, SAP, Cisco and Dell Technologies.

About Elemica
Elemica is the world's leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.

Contact

Rachael Porter
rporter@ulcomm.com


