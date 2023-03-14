INOVUES Announces Its First Higher-Education Energy Efficiency Retrofit

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / INOVUES, provider of the only upfit technology that enables building facades and windows to be upgraded without replacement or disruption, will demonstrate its patented retrofit solution at University of Minnesota's Saint Paul campus. The project is the first of its kind in higher education, applied on operable windows and from the interior of the building.

"One of the questions we frequently get is whether our technology can be used on operable windows, said Anas Al Kassas, INOVUES Founder and CEO. "While our current focus is on commercial windows, which are typically fixed, we always wanted to demonstrate that our technology is applicable for a wide range of building types and windows. I would like to thank University of Minnesota's sustainability office and Grid Catalyst for the opportunity to explore new applications for our non-invasive window retrofit technology."

INOVUES will transform the existing 1960s single-glazed windows in-place into high-performing, low-e coated, double-glazed windows - without removing, replacing, drilling, or altering anything at all and without disrupting normal operations or the occupants. The upfit will create an opportunity for the UMN facilities team to live though the process and experience first-hand the significant improvement in indoor thermal and acoustic comfort that these retrofits can achieve, in addition to energy savings.

The pilot was the result of a collaboration between the University of Minnesota and Grid Catalyst, the only climate tech accelerator focused on demonstration projects in cold climates. Another INOVUES project currently underway is the 3M Global HQ, transforming a single-glazed window wall into a hermetically sealed double-glazed system. 3M was one of the first Grid Catalyst partners to select INOVUES for a demonstration.

"To make a pilot project successful, you need a very open process and communication," said Nina Axelson, Founder of Grid Catalyst. "It is important to define success and work jointly towards it, and INOVUES has demonstrated that very well. They have been able to work with each of their partners to design demonstration projects that fit their specific needs."

Shane Stennes, University of Minnesota's first Chief Sustainability Officer and a key project stakeholder, noted that the University was not aware of INOVUES' non-invasive technology prior to the introduction by Grid Catalyst. His office had looked at solutions such as window film and full window replacement, but neither was desirable. "Retrofitting our old windows in place was simply not on our radar. We were really excited to learn about this retrofit technology and to have the opportunity to test it on our campus," added Stennes.

"Bringing climate tech talent into our region is important to us," added Axelson. "We are trying to deploy more innovative technologies that can address climate change, make buildings more efficient, and help the transition towards a better energy system. We were interested in having INOVUES in our program, because they already had a great product and just needed more visibility and the pilot project opportunities to help them scale."

The University of Minnesota retrofit is expected to take place over a few weeks during the spring semester.

Hashtags: climatetech energyefficiency carbonreduction ESG windowretrofit NetZeroFuture AccelerateNorth

ABOUT INOVUES:

INOVUES makes existing buildings more energy-efficient and sustainable through a range of non-invasive insulating glass retrofit solutions. The company's patented technologies are engineered to integrate the latest glass innovations; are quick and easy to install; and do not require any removal, replacement, or disruption to normal building operations. INOVUES offers building owners and managers a high-ROI, low-carbon path to save up to 40% on energy consumption, improve indoor thermal and acoustic comfort, and increase the value and sustainability of the buildings. More information on the five-year-old, venture-backed company can be found at https://www.inovues.com.

NOVUES partners with University of Minnesota and Grid Catalyst to demonstrate its non-invasive retrofit technology for operable windows. Photo by University of Minnesota.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from INOVUES on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: INOVUES

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/inovues

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: INOVUES

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743625/INOVUES-Announces-Its-First-Higher-Education-Energy-Efficiency-Retrofit