Redstor's Chief Product Officer transitions to lead company's ambitious growth plans

Redstor, the smart, cloud backup platform of choice for MSPs, today announced James Griffin has been promoted to CEO. Serving as Redstor's Chief Product Officer (CPO) since 2019, Griffin has been instrumental in developing technology that enables MSPs to discover, manage and protect customer data in the simplest, smartest and safest way. Griffin takes charge of Redstor after working closely with previous CEO and Co-Founder, Paul Evans, who is stepping into a board and advisory role. Evans led the company for 24 years and through its recent, significant period of acceleration following an investment from Bregal Milestone.

Redstor posted record growth in 2022, accelerated by a push into the U.S., a market that now accounts for more than 20% of its global customer base. The company also increased employees by 35% in order to facilitate continued expansion, technical innovation and the release of innovative new products.

"Redstor is phenomenal success story; a business built on the strength of its team, a class-leading product and ambitious partners who share our vision to disrupt and drive positive change in the backup market," said Griffin. "Over the past 18 months, we've been aggressively investing in our purpose-built platform with product-led growth at its core, backed by a world-class NPS score of +74. It's validating to see this embraced by MSPs worldwide who are looking to improve the backup service they offer to customers, grow their business and overcome the many challenges of managing fragmented, legacy, on-premise backup systems.

"We are now accelerating our growth agenda and will continue to invest in product innovation and disrupting the backup market," continued Griffin. "I'm delighted to lead this company forward and build on the considerable success and momentum created under Paul's 24 years at the helm."

Griffin has held strategic and technical leadership positions for Software as a Service (SaaS) and cloud providers across international markets. Prior to his CPO role at Redstor, he was Chief Cloud Evangelist for Vodafone, devising strategy for its global cloud and hosting business. Griffin was also senior director of strategy and programs for IRIS Software, a post that included go-to-market initiatives and merger and acquisition development. He was also appointed to the Board of Directors for Level 10 Software to oversee that company's successful acquisition by Iris.

About Redstor

Redstor offers MSPs the smartest backup and recovery platform along with leading sales, marketing and technical support. Built for the cloud and fast to scale, the platform unifies the protection of cloud infrastructure, SaaS business applications and on-premise data via a single app (RedApp), while delivering market-leading revenue retention, bigger margins and simple pricing to MSPs.

Redstor is the only cloud-first backup platform offering free 30-day end user trials in just a few clicks. In G2's peer reviews and rankings, it continues to dominate backup and disaster recovery (DR) with the highest satisfaction ratings across key categories including backup, online backup, DR and DRaaS. The company closed 2022 with a record Net Promoter score of +74, reflecting its ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction.

MSPs interested in learning more about the power of partnering with Redstor should visit its website.

