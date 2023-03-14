Ludwig Enterprises Inc.: Ludwig Enterprise mRNA Program Generating Broad Clinical Interest

SPARKS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. (Ludwig - The Genomics Language Company) and its subsidiary Precision Genomics has attracted significant clinical interest in its patent pending mRNA Inflammatory Index which measures inflammatory biomarkers that are associated with chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. To date Precision Genomics has collected and is testing over 1700 samples from 28 different medical clinics along with detailed patient medical history. The company is receiving over 100 samples each month.

The World Health Organization estimates that 50% of the world's deaths are due to illnesses that have inflammation as a causation, including diabetes, COPD, heart disease and various cancers.

"The mRNA Inflammatory Index is unique," says its creator Marvin S. Hausman MD. "A person's inflammatory snapshot is created at a specific point in time in a disease process. This inflammatory index has the potential to guide doctors in their patient treatment program."

The global mRNA therapeutics market is estimated to be $39.9 billion and is expected to continue to grow 1.7% annually until 2030. "This market growth is fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, heart disease, respiratory, CKD, and rare diseases," reported Grandview Research. You can view their report at https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/mrna-therapeutics-market-report.

"While we still need additional data and are not ready to publish, our research is generating some very promising results," added Dr. Hausman. "I am particularly excited about early results that could reveal mRNA genetic differences between breast, colon and bladder cancer."

Ludwig Enterprises has IRB approval for a study using the mRNA Inflammatory Index to possibly identify early detection of bladder cancer and early detection of bladder cancer recurrence. The company also has an agreement to support the Ketamine Clinic industry to confirm outcomes for patients with Treatment Resistant Depression and is also exploring opportunities with groups focused on treating diabetes and obesity.

"Ludwig Enterprises is open to exploring opportunities with organizations conducting research into mRNA therapeutic vaccines and pharmaceuticals," said Luke Fannon the companies Chief Marketing Officer. "We believe our inflammatory biomarker data may be of value in their efforts to develop these products."

Ludwig Enterprises, Inc. is a healthcare holding company focused on cutting edge mRNA genomic technology, therapeutics and nutraceuticals. Through its subsidiary Precision Genomics it has a patent pending on the mRNA Inflammatory Index that measures 48 different biomarkers of inflammation. Combined with AI and deep machine learning this technology may enable healthcare professionals to identify sources of chronic inflammation and potentially prevent chronic illnesses such as diabetes, COPD, heart disease and cancer. NuGenea, a scientifically formulated nutraceutical, supported by decades of independent research into the anti-inflammatory properties of its compounds, is manufactured by the Ludwig subsidiary mRNAforLife, Inc and its My RNA for Life product line of nutraceuticals.

Advancements in medical technology have awarded us with cutting-edge genomic tools, unheard of even a generation ago. These genomic tools have the potential to not only detect diseases early but also to customize treatments that may improve patient outcomes and, in some cases, even extend life. Ludwig is at the forefront of this new era of medicine with their proprietary mRNA genomic technology that has the potential to detect genetic biomarkers for inflammatory-driven diseases, including, but not limited to heart disease, diabetes, preeclampsia and cancer. This early detection may allow doctors to take steps to diagnose and manage illness before it progresses and causes serious health problems. Ludwig's innovative testing approach is not only practical but also has the potential to save the healthcare industry millions of dollars in costs. With a virtually untapped market and a billion-dollar healthcare industry, Ludwig and its subsidiaries Precision Genomics, Inc and mRNAforLife, Inc. are poised to significantly impact how we think about disease and live longer healthier lives. For more information please visit: http://www.ludwigent.com.

