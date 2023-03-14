Nextech3D.ai Launches Industry First Augmented Reality Mobile App for Live Events

New High-Tech App Expected to Drive Revenue in 2023 By Combining Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce enhanced features for trade show managers and event professionals in the latest update to its popular event app. The app combines the current MapD event management solutions technology with ARway , the AI-powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no-beacon spatial computing solution, creating an industry-first augmented reality / artificial intelligence combined solution for event management providers. The Company believes itself to be the only provider of this first-to-market technology, which sets it up to gain substantial market share in the $50 Billion dollar global events industry.

New event app features designed for modern-day event professionals.

New features available today and more being released in Q2 of 2023 will offer event managers and professionals the most comprehensive set of mobile-enabled features designed to enhance exhibitor and attendee satisfaction and communication. Features include, but are not limited to:

Event managers can easily manage their exhibitors through the app, including updating exhibitor profiles, tracking payments, and assigning booth locations. In-App Push Notifications: Organizers can now use direct notifications to communicate with attendees and exhibitors by sending customized alerts. Notifications can be prescheduled or crafted and sent on the fly to address immediate issues.

Organizers can now use direct notifications to communicate with attendees and exhibitors by sending customized alerts. Notifications can be prescheduled or crafted and sent on the fly to address immediate issues. Real-time Attendee Tracking: Tradeshow managers can now track attendee movements in real-time using no-beacon technology from ARway.ai. This allows them to optimize traffic flow and monitor attendance at different sessions and booths.

Tradeshow managers can now track attendee movements in real-time using no-beacon technology from ARway.ai. This allows them to optimize traffic flow and monitor attendance at different sessions and booths. AI-Powered Networking Features: Coming in Q2, the latest update will include improved networking features, including an AI-powered matchmaking algorithm that suggests connections between attendees based on their interests and industry.

Coming in Q2, the latest update will include improved networking features, including an AI-powered matchmaking algorithm that suggests connections between attendees based on their interests and industry. Augmented Reality (AR) Integration: ARway.ai is a no-beacon, no-code show floor navigation application, putting wayfinding experiences in the palm of conference attendees' hands. These integrated AR features make the event more interactive and engaging. Attendees can use their smartphones to access AR features such as 3D product demonstrations, virtual tours of the event venue, and more.

The new features are now available to all tradeshow managers who use the Map D Homebase event app. To learn more about the app and its new features, visit https://mapdevents.com/event-app-demo for more information.

About Map D

Map D is a leading provider of event management solutions and interactive mapping, helping event organizers streamline their processes and create successful events and experiences. Map D serves 6,000+ global events and is dedicated to powering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of event planners worldwide.

To learn more about Map D, please visit our website: https://www.mapdevents.com/ .

About Nextech Event Solutions

Nextech Event Solutions (NES) is a cutting-edge event management platform providing industry-leading software to event professionals, special event venues, exhibitors, and commercial entities around the world. Nextech Event Solutions' suite of services enables event executives and planners to seamlessly plan, manage, and deliver exceptional events and immersive event experiences in the estimated $50 billion global meetings and events industry.

To learn more about Nextech Event Solutions (NES), please visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com/solutions/trade-show-and-events

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook , or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com .

About Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech AR spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway" as a stand-alone public Company. Nextech AR retained a controlling ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders. ARway is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65). ARway Corp. is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no-beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking.



On December 14, 2022 Nextech AR announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

To learn more about ARway, visit https://www.arway.ai/

