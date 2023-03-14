BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES), headquartered in Boston, a global leader in the development and manufacturing of high-performance lithium-metal (Li-Metal) rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications, today announced its business and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, which ended December 31.

The company posted a Letter to Our Shareholders on its Investor Relations website from Founder and CEO Dr. Qichao Hu and Chief Financial Officer, Jing Nealis, that provides a business update and details its fourth-quarter financial results.

"In 2021, SES was the first Li-Metal battery company to establish an automotive A-sample joint development agreement (JDA) and, in 2022, we laid the groundwork for transitioning to B-samples," said Founder and CEO Qichao Hu. "In 2023, we expect to transition to B-samples and lay the groundwork for C-samples and ultimately commercial production."

SES will host a live conference call at 9:00 a.m. EDT that will be available through its Investor Relations website, investors.ses.ai. The following link can be used to register for the call: earnings call webcast.

SES is a global leader in development and production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for EVs and other applications. Founded in 2012, SES is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with strong capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms and recycling. Formerly known as SolidEnergy Systems, SES is headquartered in Boston and has operations in Singapore, Shanghai, and Seoul.

