Florence Healthcare Now Equipping IQVIA Research Sites With Site Enablement Technology

New multiyear collaboration between Florence Healthcare and IQVIA to ensure research sites participating in IQVIA studies have access to best-in-class site enablement technology to streamline operations and power remote connectivity.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Florence Healthcare and IQVIA have entered a multiyear collaboration to ensure research sites participating in IQVIA studies have access to site enablement technology. IQVIA will leverage Florence's Site Enablement Platform, SiteLink, on studies to reduce clinical trial bottlenecks at sites caused by repetitive, manual document workflows.

Through SiteLink, Florence's top-rated electronic Investigator Site File (eISF), eBinders can be deployed to research sites. Sites will control their eISF, and, thanks to SiteLink, monitors can instantly review documents in the eISF before transferring them to the electronic Trial Master File (eTMF).

As more than 80% of the eTMF originates in the eISF, this direct connection supports higher-quality documents and reduces study close-out turnaround times.

According to Rajneesh Patil, VP of Clinical Operations and Head of Digital Strategy, Technology & Analytics Innovation at IQVIA: "We're providing a more valuable site management experience while allowing more time and opportunities for site support, compliance reviews and continuous monitoring of patient safety and study quality."

In the past, remote monitoring solutions have often burdened sites instead of enabling them. Combined with site staffing constraints, this can lead to bottlenecks that prevent new treatments from reaching patients. eBinders has an industry-leading 92% site adoption rate, proving that sites will use the software when sponsors or CROs deploy it to them using SiteLink.

"This collaboration with IQVIA reflects our mission to eliminate the fragmented workflows that prevent cures," says Ryan Jones, CEO of Florence Healthcare. "We believe that enabling research sites to do their best work while creating a digital connection between sponsors and sites will accelerate research from bench to bedside."

To date, Florence and IQVIA already have deployed SiteLink at a number of research sites and this extended collaboration will build on that success. By reducing fragmented workflows between sites, CROs and sponsors, IQVIA and Florence can help clinical researchers spend more of their time on developing life-saving therapies.

ABOUT FLORENCE HEALTHCARE

Florence Healthcare is a clinical research technology company bringing sponsors, CROs, and sites together through technology to accelerate clinical trials. The Florence Site Enablement Platform is a comprehensive solution for managing document and data workflows across the entire clinical trial lifecycle with more than 12,000 research sites across 45 countries active in the platform, facilitating more than 6 million integrated research workflows every month, and hosting over 100,000 users from research sites, sponsors, and CROs. Florence is headquartered in Atlanta, GA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, visit www.florencehc.com.

ABOUT IQVIA

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. IQVIA creates intelligent connections across all aspects of healthcare through its analytics, transformative technology, big data resources and extensive domain expertise. IQVIA Connected Intelligence delivers powerful insights with speed and agility - enabling customers to accelerate the clinical development and commercialization of innovative medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients. With approximately 86,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.

IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing information on a scale that helps healthcare stakeholders identify disease patterns and correlate with the precise treatment path and therapy needed for better outcomes. IQVIA's insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.

