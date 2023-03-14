Amdocs Management Limited: Colt Technology Services Selects Amdocs for Network Transformation to Boost Customer Experience

Digitalization of Colt's global product and service inventory will bring greater choice, simplicity and automation to its business customers

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it has been selected by digital infrastructure company Colt Technology Services to deliver a powerful, robust platform that digitalizes and automates Colt's global product and service inventory for an enhanced customer experience.

The collaboration will facilitate widespread enhancements to Colt's service delivery, engineering and network operations, giving Colt teams the ability to deliver a wide range of provisioning changes, capacity planning and fault-resolution services across a single, connected platform, in real-time and across borders. It will also enable greater self-service options for customers to manage their own infrastructure changes if they choose to.

The new Amdocs Resource Manager (ARM) solution is a cornerstone in Colt's continuous modernization journey, focused on delivering digital infrastructure services that empower its customers and employees worldwide.

"At Colt, our purpose is to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of our customers wherever, whenever and however they choose," said Ash Surti, EVP - Technology and Security, Colt Technology Services. "Our journey of continued modernization is helping us to deliver this purpose, to drive the best customer and employee experiences, to attract next-generation talent and to deliver against our sustainability targets."

He added: "This partnership is a critical component of our multi-year digital transformation roadmap, and Amdocs is the right fit to take our business to the next stage. They understand our transformation goals and share our ambitions for an Open Digital Architecture framework. We're excited to be working with them at this pivotal point in the Colt story."

"The needs of business customers are complex and varied, and we're thrilled to help Colt transform their network to better meet those demands," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "Today's enterprises face an expectation for agile, boundless and on-demand experiences, that necessitate a re-imagining of what the network can deliver. Our software-driven network portfolio ensures that Colt will be able to meet these diverse and evolving enterprise expectations today, and in the future."

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macro-economic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other global or regional events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity, Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022 filed on December 13, 2022 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 on February 13, 2023.

Amdocs Media Contacts

Michael Youds

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +44 7855 827 038

Email: michael.youds@amdocs.com

Holly Abbott

Babel PR for Amdocs

Tel: +44 (0)7527 521057

Email: amdocs@babelpr.com / holly.abbott@babelpr.com

About Colt Technology Services

Colt Technology Services (Colt) is a global digital infrastructure company which creates extraordinary connections to help businesses succeed. Powered by amazing people and like-minded partners, Colt is driven by its purpose: to put the power of the digital universe in the hands of its customers, wherever, whenever and however they choose. Since 1992, Colt has set itself apart through its deep commitment to its customers, growing from its heritage in the City of London to more than 60 offices around the world. The powerful Colt IQ Network connects 222 cities and 32 countries with more than 1000 data centers, 51 Metropolitan Area Networks and over 31,000 buildings across Europe, Asia and North America's largest business hubs. Privately owned, Colt is one of the most financially sound companies in the sector. Obsessed with delivering industry-leading customer experience, Colt is guided by its dedication to customer innovation, by its values and its responsibility to its customers, partners, people and planet. For more information, please visit www.colt.net

Colt Media Contact

Anne Amlot

Head of PR

Tel: +44 7899 950730

Email: Anne.Amlot@colt.net

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743243/Colt-Selects-Amdocs-for-Network-Transformation-to-Boost-Customer-Experience