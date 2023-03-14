Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 913368 ISIN: US81211K1007 Ticker-Symbol: SDA 
Tradegate
10.03.23
13:58 Uhr
44,600 Euro
+2,600
+6,19 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEALED AIR CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,80043,00014:41
42,60042,80014:42
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2023 | 13:02
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sealed Air's "Better Together" Podcast: Honoring International Women's Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Sealed Air:

Episode Summary

Sealed Air employees Alessandra Faccin, President of the Asia Pacific Region, and Pauline Lewis, Vice President of Customer Service for the Americas Region, join guest host Sonja Kurcz for Episode 8 of Sealed Air's "Better Together" podcast, which focuses on embracing equity in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. Kurcz, Sealed Air's Executive Director of Culture, DE&I and Change Management, leads a discussion about topics ranging from work-life balance and gender equality to women in leadership and navigating barriers.

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging provider Sealed Air (also known as SEE) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, Sealed Air's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.

Sealed Air, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sealed Air on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sealed Air
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sealed-air
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sealed Air

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743628/Sealed-Airs-Better-Together-Podcast-Honoring-International-Womens-Day

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.