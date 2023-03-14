Sealed Air's "Better Together" Podcast: Honoring International Women's Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Sealed Air:

Episode Summary

Sealed Air employees Alessandra Faccin, President of the Asia Pacific Region, and Pauline Lewis, Vice President of Customer Service for the Americas Region, join guest host Sonja Kurcz for Episode 8 of Sealed Air's "Better Together" podcast, which focuses on embracing equity in honor of International Women's Day and Women's History Month. Kurcz, Sealed Air's Executive Director of Culture, DE&I and Change Management, leads a discussion about topics ranging from work-life balance and gender equality to women in leadership and navigating barriers.

Listen to the episode here.

About the Podcast

Believing employees can strengthen connections by learning from the experiences of co-workers, global packaging provider Sealed Air (also known as SEE) created "Better Together," a DEI-focused podcast that gives employees the opportunity to share personal stories and perspectives that spark understanding and respect. The corporate podcast encourages employees to embrace their identities and look beyond differences to help foster inclusion in the workplace. "Better Together" is hosted and produced by Akilah Garvin, Sealed Air's Senior Manager of Supply Chain Communications.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sealed Air on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sealed Air

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sealed-air

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sealed Air

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743628/Sealed-Airs-Better-Together-Podcast-Honoring-International-Womens-Day