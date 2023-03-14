Italy-based Rhoss has developed a cascaded air-source heat pump that uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. It can produce between 47.4 kW and 190.5 kW of heat and domestic hot water to a temperature of up to 75 C.Italian heating manufacturer Rhoss has released an air-source heat pump for residential applications. The cascaded device leverages two air-source heat pumps to reach domestic hot water temperatures of up to 75 C. The Poker290 heat pump has a heating capacity of 47.4 kW and a cooling capacity of 44.8 kW. The cascaded system can combine up to four modules, with heating and cooling capacities ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...