Avaya, a global leader in solutions to enhance and simplify communications and collaboration, is providing Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA), a multi-age, all-through school located in Northamptonshire, UK, with its all-in-one, cloud-based communications solution to create a more cohesive digital environment. KBA chose Avaya Cloud Officefor its ability to meet the school's needs with a reliable, always-on platform delivering the latest communication technologies including team messaging, video meetings, intelligent voice routing, centralized automation, and robust analytics. The simplified solution offers them the versatility to use feature-rich handsets and application delivery on a single device while delivering greater operational efficiency with increased cost savings.

The core of KBA's success is effective communication with all stakeholders, both directly within the school and indirectly using technologies such as audio, video, and messaging systems, and employing these functions to enable better outcomes. This begins in the classroom, but also includes the links between departments, with parents and carers, with partners and suppliers, and with outside authorities.

The academy holds its communications technology to a high standard and has had a long-standing relationship with Avaya and its local delivery partner, UCAdvisor. Together, KBA's technology partners delivered a plan to execute on the school's digital transformation objectives and migrate them to a cloud-based communications platform. Avaya Cloud Office provided KBA a solution that met their needs for functionality, reliability, and an improved admin experience in a cost-effective and easy to migrate implementation.

Adam Burn, ICT Systems Manager at KBA recognized the school's long-standing relationship with Avaya through local delivery partner, UCAdvisor. After exploring other options, KBA ultimately chose to remain with Avaya and deploy Avaya Cloud Office. UCAdvsior were able to cover the cost of deployment with their grant funding, as well as provide handsets for KBA without cost that delivered enhanced functionality with a familiar interface.

"Devices and handsets were important considerations for us," said Burn. "Avaya Cloud Office allows us to use smartphone apps when remote, but we also have a suite of devices on site that staff are familiar with and that withstand the daily rigors of school activity."

With Avaya Cloud Office, KBA maintains centralized control and provides full transcription and text delivery to users. Overall, communication capabilities have improved significantly as a result of the transition to cloud.

"It's clear that voice is no longer the only way to stay in touch with customers and colleagues," said Tim Sherwood, VP of Product and Offer Management, Avaya. "Instead, chat/Instant Messaging (IM), often begins an interaction that may escalate into an audio, video, or content sharing session. The reality is employees and customers expect more they want a seamless and intuitive communications experience that fits into how they work instead of changing the way they work helping them stay in touch on their device of choice as they move throughout their day. Avaya Cloud Office can fundamentally enhance the way your business communicates with customers, partners and across your organization by simplifying the way you call, chat, meet and collaborate."

"Avaya Cloud Office has reduced management overhead, allowing us to focus more on our core activities, while improving the service we can deliver for parents and students," said Burn. "UCAdvisor clearly understood our initial requirements and helped us save a significant amount on upfront expenditures."

Additional Resources

Read the full case study, Core Values of Kettering Buccleuch Academy are Driving Innovation in the Cloud

Learn more about What is Avaya Cloud Office?

Want innovation without disruption? Get in touch with Avaya Sales today!

About Avaya

Businesses are built by the experiences they provide, and every day millions of those experiences are delivered by Avaya. Avaya is shaping the future of customer experiences, with innovation and partnerships that deliver game-changing business benefits. Our communications solutions power immersive, personalized, and memorable customer experiences to help organizations achieve their strategic ambitions and desired outcomes. Together, we are committed to helping grow your business by delivering Experiences That Matter. Learn more at http://www.avaya.com.

About Kettering Buccleuch Academy (KBA)

We have a relentless focus on high standards by having high expectations and not accepting any excuses. We aim to create a positive learning environment where the street stops at the gate and where we help every student to succeed. We provide excellent teaching skills and commitment from our staff and this in turn generates enthusiasm and hard work from the students. Our purposeful learning environment supports our students to achieve beyond expectations and challenges them to improve on their personal best. A love of learning is our priority and the House system supports students in their academic and personal development. We offer a broad curriculum at KBA which allows flexibility. All students receive the core curriculum of Maths, English and Science, delivered in state of the art classrooms. Our curriculum experience for students is further enhanced by a range of other subjects across all three key stages.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking" statements for purposes of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "our vision," "plan," "potential," "preliminary," "predict," "should," "will," or "would" or the negative thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks attendant to the bankruptcy process, including the Company's ability to emerge successful from the Company's voluntary cases under chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code, and other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and other public statements made from time-to-time. These risks and uncertainties may cause the Company's actual results, performance, liquidity or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, liquidity or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company cautions you that the list of important factors included in the Company's SEC filings may not contain all of the material factors that are important to you. In addition, in light of these risks and uncertainties, the matters referred to in the forward-looking statements contained in this report may not in fact occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All trademarks identified by ®, TM, or SM are registered marks, trademarks, and service marks, respectively, of Avaya Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Source: Avaya Newsroom

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005266/en/

Contacts:

Julianne Embry, Avaya

jcembry@avaya.com