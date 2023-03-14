Halberd Corporation: Halberd & Centers for Disease Control to Meet Regarding Eradication of Antibiotic Resistant Pathogens

Halberd's patented process demonstrates eradication of multiple strains of antibiotic resistant bacteria and fungi in under 10 minutes.

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is scheduled to meet with Center of Disease Control (CDC) representatives to discuss Halberd's incredible success in eradicating multiple strains of antibiotic resistant (AR) E. coli bacteria and Candida auris samples previously provided by the CDC. The testing, currently underway at Youngstown State University (YSU) using Halberd's patented extracorporeal laser eradication process, eradicated over 90% of the AR bacteria and AR fungus, in vitro in under 10 minutes compared to up to 10 days using oral or injected antibiotics (the current standard of care).

Dr. Cooper, Professor, Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences at YSU, and Halberd's primary interface with the CDC, stated, "We are anxious to report our progress to the CDC in our meeting on March 29th."

Dr. Sturrus, Chair and Professor, Physics, Astronomy, Geology, and Environmental Science Department at YSU added, "To date, using Halberd's patented technology process, we have been successful in our in vitro laboratory tests in eradicating inflammatory cytokines associated with neurodegenerative diseases, excitatory neuro-transmitters (Glutamate) associated with head trauma, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and Candida auris in 10 minutes or less of laser irradiation. This is truly a breakthrough technology worthy of support by the scientific community."

William A. Hartman, Halberd's Chairman, President & CEO commented, "This meeting with the CDC is a tremendous opportunity for Halberd to present our incredible results to the antibiotic resistant bacteria experts at the CDC. To date, we have been able to demonstrate eradication of 12 of the 18 strains of antibiotic resistant E. coli provided by the CDC within just 10 minutes or less of laser emissive energy exposure using our patented process, and we are on track to have the remainder of the 18 strains of bacteria tested prior to our meeting with the CDC on March 29th." We have also had preliminary success with 4 of the 20 strains of candida auris provided by the CDC and will begin testing our method on the 12 strains of Klebsiella pneumoniae from the CDC.

Hartman concluded, "We will continue to contact other government agencies as well as potential partners in order to expedite the further development of our patented technology."

