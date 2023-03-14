Hidden Level Named as Finalist in AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

Awards ceremony to be held at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 in Denver, CO.

SYRACUSE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Hidden Level, Inc. has been named a finalist in the XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI). Hidden Level was selected from a pool of accomplished applicants as one of five finalists for the Public Safety category. Winners will be announced at AUVSI XPONENTIAL 2023 on May 8-11 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.









"This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy," said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. "There's no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they're redefining what's possible with uncrewed and robotic technology."

Hidden Level's Airspace Monitoring Service (AMS) is a scalable and cost-effective drone detection solution designed to cover large amounts of airspace. Next-generation, long-range sensors maximize early warning and detection, providing unmatched accuracy, reliability, and a high fidelity of historical data. Offered as a DaaS solution, AMS is built to service both security needs and requirements for safe integration of initiatives like Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) and Urban Air Mobility (UAM) into the National Airspace System (NAS).

AUVSI's XCELLENCE Awards honor innovators with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve the human condition.

"We are passionate about improving public safety and it's an honor to be recognized by the AUVSI organization in this category," says Jeff Cole, Hidden Level CEO. "We're looking forward to the Xponential show and the opportunity to speak about how we can enhance public safety and contribute to the future of autonomy by enabling safe implementation of advanced air mobility initiatives."

About Hidden Level

Founded in 2018, Hidden Level is led by a team of skilled sensor experts with more than a decade of experience building innovative sensor solutions for both military and commercial customers. Hidden Level's airspace monitoring service delivers the only industry solution that provides secure, accurate low-altitude airspace monitoring at scale. By eliminating the burden of owning, operating, and maintaining expensive and rapidly changing sensor technology equipment, Hidden Level provides its customers only what is necessary-real-time, actionable data at a fraction of the cost.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) - the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics - represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

About XPONENTIAL

AUVSI XPONENTIAL is the largest, most significant event for the uncrewed systems industry. The 2023 exhibit hall will showcase hundreds of cutting-edge companies from around the world and the conference will feature educational programming by uncrewed systems experts, providing information about the future of policy, technology and business solutions and trending topics.

