Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2023) - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (FSE: 4VXA) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce it has closed the first tranche of the private placement announced on February 21, 2023. The Company is in receipt of $750,000 for 3,000,000 Units at $0.25 per Unit, including participation from members of the Advisory board. Each Unit consists of one common share, plus one half of one common share purchase warrant; with each full warrant being exercisable for a period of 18 months at $0.40. The Company anticipates that the final tranche of the placement will be closed in the coming weeks. The securities issued under the financing have a hold period of four months and one day from closing.

About Origen

Origen is fully focused on its 100% interest in the Los Sapitos Lithium project in Argentina and its 100% interest in the Newfoundland Lithium projects, and also holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia, a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia, and a portfolio of investments from prior property joint ventures and sales.

