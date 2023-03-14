DJ Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Appointment of Tim Collier as CEO

Daily Mail and General Trust plc

Appointment of Tim Collier as CEO

14 March 2023

Tim Collier has been appointed the new CEO of DMGT with immediate effect. Tim is currently a Special Advisor to and non-executive director of DMGT and was previously CFO of DMGT.

Lord Rothermere will remain in his role as Executive Chairman and together with Mr Collier will lead DMGT.

Lord Rothermere and Tim have developed great trust and respect for one another through their collective years working together. They have complimentary skills and are looking forward to a successful partnership leading DMGT going forward. Together they will set the strategic direction for renewed growth, support our Group CEOs, and develop the talent inside the business.

Mr Collier joined DMGT in 2017 as CFO and was instrumental in many of the strategic decisions that led to the Company going private in 2021. Prior to joining DMGT, he was Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters Financial and Risk Business.

Lord Rothermere said, "The Board and I are utterly delighted that Tim wants to partner with me on leading DMGT to a greater future.

When I stepped into the CEO role in September I always intended to find the right partner for me and DMGT. As a Chairman of a family business, finding a CEO to lead your company can be challenging. I am lucky to have built a trusted relationship with Tim over the last six years and I have the utmost respect of his knowledge of our business, leadership ability and strategic vision."

Tim Collier said, "I am deeply honoured to be asked by Jonathan and the Board to return to DMGT as its CEO. It is a privilege to work alongside the Chairman and the employees of DMGT once again, and I look forward to embracing this new challenge."

Enquiries:

Fran Sallas, Company Secretary, DMGT 020 3615 2904

Media Enquiries:

Sean Walsh, Global Chief Brand Officer, dmg media 001 646 678 2858

