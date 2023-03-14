KDDI America / TELEHOUSE America: NYIIX by TELEHOUSE America to Offer New Peering Opportunity in the New York Metro Area

NYIIX launches new PoP at Equinix in the New York metro area to extend its connectivity and offer Equinix customers new options for neutral peering with over 200 networks.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / NYIIX (New York International Internet Exchange) by TELEHOUSE America (a KDDI Group company) announced a new neutral Point of Presence (PoP) at Equinix, Inc., the world's digital infrastructure company, for Internet peering in the New York Metropolitan Area.

NYIIX peering services can now be offered to new and existing Equinix customers at their NY2 International Business Exchange (IBX) data center and all connected facilities within their campus in Secaucus, which also includes NY4, 5, 6 and 7. This campus currently serves the world's largest financial, media and enterprise companies with their facilities and premium interconnection services. The new service offering will extend Equinix customers' options for peering by housing a new PoP for the NYIIX member networks.

The NYIIX peering exchange is one of the largest neutral, scalable Internet exchange (IX) points in the world - with over 200 member networks peering with over 1.2 Tbps in peak traffic. Its members include household names and leading tech, telecom, gaming, CDN, cloud, eyeball, and media companies from North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East that peer on NYIIX architecture to increase their network speed and reduce latency and costs.

Now celebrating over 25 years of premium IX services, NYIIX has stayed true to its original mission to provide the Internet community with neutral and scalable peering infrastructure, best-in-class reliability, and stable internet connectivity. NYIIX currently operates PoPs on the East and West coasts of the United States in New York / New Jersey (with connections to EMEA and an additional direct route to Northern Virginia), Philadelphia, and Los Angeles (with connections to APAC).

Akio Sugeno, founder of NYIIX and VP of Internet Engineering for TELEHOUSE America, says, "Our mission at NYIIX has always been to provide unparalleled connectivity, data transmission, speed and cost reduction for every business and organization connecting across the U.S. and throughout the world. This partnership will further reinforce and enhance both of our companies' service offerings to the benefit of the Internet community."

"Peering relationships are a strategic foundation for network and Internet traffic, as companies grow and extend their digital footprint. Equinix is committed to providing neutral connectivity to high-performance platforms for exchanging this traffic", said Stefan Raab, Senior Director of Americas Business Development at Equinix. "Working with top-tier Internet exchanges like NYIIX enables Equinix customers to scale their peering relationships to optimize costs and increase performance."

NYIIX has designed the PoP at the Equinix NY2 data center with new proprietary network architecture and state-of-the-art, high-capacity routers offering Equinix customers and new members of NYIIX opportunities for 10G, 100G, and upcoming 400G ports to peer with both members at the new PoP in Equinix's NY2 data center and existing NYIIX PoP's in NY and NJ.

The new NYIIX PoP in Equinix's NY2 data center is already available. Peering and engineering inquiries may be directed to NYIIX.

About NYIIX by TELEHOUSE America

Established in 1996 and founded by TELEHOUSE America (a KDDI Group Company), the NYIIX Peering Exchange is one of the largest neutral Internet exchange points on the U.S. East Coast and across the world. Today, NYIIX peering powered by TELEHOUSE America delivers interconnection points in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles with over 200 member networks connected and peering with more than 1.2 Tbps in peak traffic. Learn more at nyiix.net.

NYIIX and TELEHOUSE are registered trademarks or trademarks of Telehouse International Corp. of America. Its parent or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions. This article may contain hyperlinks to non-NYIIX websites that are created and maintained by third parties who are solely responsible for the content on such websites.

