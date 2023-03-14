atsec is pleased to announce that atsec information security AB has been accredited as a certification body by SWEDAC, the national accreditation body in Sweden, to provide Common Criteria (CC) certifications of IT products.

With over 20 years of experience as a CC evaluation lab, atsec has taken the step to become a CC certification body. We have an experienced and knowledgeable team, that has helped many national schemes to get established by writing their scheme documentation, training certifiers, and evaluators.

The CC evaluation and certification process is a rigorous and comprehensive method of assessing the security of IT products, and atsec's expert team of certifiers is highly skilled in this methodology. Our certification body is committed to providing high-quality, impartial and reliable certification services to our customers.

"In the last few years, we have seen an increasing demand for private certification bodies, not least in the EU Cyber Security Act that foresees certification performed by private certification bodies. atsec becoming a private certification body is a step to accommodate the raising need for certification," said Rasma Araby, CEO of atsec AB. "We are proud to have achieved IEC/ISO 17065 accreditation from SWEDAC, a testament to our expertise and commitment to excellence."

"atsec's accreditation is an important milestone for our organization," said Staffan Persson, atsec's co-founder and head of the atsec CB. "We are confident that atsec will provide valuable services to the IT security community and help organizations strengthen their security posture."

If you are interested in obtaining certification or have any questions regarding our certification services, please do not hesitate to contact us (cb@atsec.com). We look forward to working with you.

atsec information security is an independent, privately-owned company that focuses on providing laboratory testing, evaluation, validation and consulting services for information security. We address commercial and government sectors around the world.

