Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
14.03.2023
Applied Materials Makes the Clean200 List

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Applied Materials is humbled to receive recognition from Corporate Knights and As You Sow for making their 2023 Clean200 list. The Clean200 utilizes a database which tracks the percent of revenue companies earn from sustainable economy themes including energy efficiency. Their methodology also considers Information and Communications Technology (ICT) companies that are leading the way on transforming the way we do things through telecommunication technologies. Applied is dedicated to supporting a sustainable economy to Make Possible® a Better Future. In 2022, Applied reached their goal of 100% renewable electricity in the United States and is on a path to invest in 100% renewable electricity globally by 2030. Read more on the Clean200 here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Applied Materials on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Applied Materials
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/applied-materials
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Applied Materials

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743643/Applied-Materials-Makes-the-Clean200TM-List

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
