Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
ACCESSWIRE
14.03.2023 | 14:26
137 Leser
Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Ethisphere Names Kimberly-Clark as One of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark was recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies. Kimberly-Clark has received this recognition for five consecutive years, honoring Kimberly-Clark's commitment to business integrity through best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices.

"Kimberly-Clark is proud to receive this award from Ethisphere for the fifth year in a row," said Jeff Melucci, Chief Legal Officer at Kimberly-Clark. "It is a testament to the deep commitment of our teams around the world to lead with integrity and our values. We live our purpose every day, to provide 'Better Care for a Better World' with a focus on our people, our communities, the people we serve, and all of our stakeholders."

"Ethics matter. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Kimberly-Clark for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Kimberly-Clark is one of only four honorees in the consumer products industry. In 2023, 135 honorees spanning 19 countries and 46 industries were recognized.

Methodology & Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

To view the full list of this year's honorees, please visit the World's Most Ethical Companies website.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743653/Ethisphere-Names-Kimberly-Clark-as-One-of-the-2023-Worlds-Most-Ethical-CompaniesR

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
