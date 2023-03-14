SCS Global Services: Niro Ceramic Group Announces Environmental Product Declaration for Its Porcelain Tiles

Original Publication

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Niro Ceramic Group (NCG) announces publication of a verified Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for its Niro Granite and Portino porcelain tiles, illustrating the environmental impacts of its products. The EPD is the most robust multi-attribute, transparent report that communicates what a product is made of and how it impacts the environment.

NCG's EPD will help building and design professionals globally to specify products that meet requirements for transparency documentation of environmental impacts. EPDs will also make NCG tile products eligible to contribute to credits in green building schemes such as LEED®.

To achieve the EPD, NCG underwent a full cradle-to-grave life cycle assessment (LCA) of its products. The LCA was conducted by SCS Global Services (SCS) and independently verified. The LCA data was then reported in the EPD, which was then externally verified by an independent 3rd party.

The EPD evaluates potential impacts of resource extraction, energy use, water consumption, waste generation, and emissions from the entire product life cycle. It identifies hot spots along the supply chain and manufacturing and examines the environmental impacts. The EPD also shows the global warming potential (the carbon footprint) of the product at every stage of the product life cycle.

"As part of Niro Ceramic Group's commitment to a more sustainable world, we are striving to provide more environmentally conscious options internationally for building products, and this EPD is just the start for us," said Ian Kok, Managing Director of Niro Ceramic Group. "The EPD provides the essential data for us to leverage, as we continue to make product improvements and process efficiencies that are more environmentally sustainable."

"Consumers and building professionals want to use products that are better for the environment, and they need reliable, trusted, accurate product data to make informed decisions," said Keith Killpack, Technical Director, SCS Global Services. "With Niro Ceramic Group's verified EPD, they are providing a fully transparent, objective document that provides just that - and it is a key resource for architects, designers and specifiers. We applaud Niro Ceramic Group for their dedication to undergo a life cycle assessment and publish an EPD to share their products' environmental impacts."

Manufactured at the company's production facilities in Indonesia and Malaysia, the porcelain tile products are produced in a variety of sizes, surface finishes and designs. They are used in both residential and commercial spaces for floor and wall applications.

Learn more about Niro Ceramic Group's EPD in our Tile Talk and view the EPD on the SCS Green Products Guide.

READ MORE

About Niro Ceramic Group Niro Ceramic Group has come to be known for its commitment to excellent quality and inspiring designs. Since its inception, Niro Ceramic Group has bolstered its international presence with a network spanning over 100 countries and serves as the point of contact for its customers, partners and stakeholders. Niro Ceramic Group offers a variety of products, from porcelain to ceramic tiles. The company started as a pioneer in the tile industry producing homogeneous tiles in Switzerland in 1979. The rapid growth in the Asian markets has led to the establishment of Niro Ceramic Malaysia in 1988, which later expanded to offices in Indonesia, China, Vietnam, India, and the Philippines. Learn more at https://niroceramic.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Wendy Heah, wendy.heah@nirogroup.com, +6 016 339 7729

About SCS Global Services SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit https://www.scsglobalservices.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Nikki Helms, nhelms@scsglobalservices.com, +1 510 295 0667

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: SCS Global Services

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743647/Niro-Ceramic-Group-Announces-Environmental-Product-Declaration-for-Its-Porcelain-Tiles