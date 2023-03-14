Aflac Incorporated: For Aflac's Mountain Market Team, It's Not Just Business - It's Purpose

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / When Ashleigh George, Aflac regional sales coordinator and Aflac Childhood Cancer ambassador, learned the Beads of Courage program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center at Children's Healthcare in Atlanta needed funding, she and Aflac's Mountain Market team stepped up for the kids, using their 2023 kick-off meeting to keep the cause going by becoming the sole source of support and raising nearly $27,000.

Mementos of strength

The Beads of Courage program gives children and teens facing serious illnesses a tangible memento of the journey they experience throughout treatment. For each needle poke, X-ray, procedure and more, they receive a bead to mark the occasion. Soon, they can show off long strings of beads, representing their strength and resilience. It not only improves their quality of life, but it also encourages them and their families to keep pushing forward.

"Every child who becomes a patient at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center has the option to participate in the Beads of Courage program thanks to our partners in the Aflac Mountain Market," said Sara Orton, development director, Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. "We are extremely grateful to have the opportunity to provide this service and outlet for our patients who are receiving care at our center."

Reading for the cause

The Mountain Market also cares for its communities closer to home. Along with the delivery of My Special Aflac Ducks® to St. Luke's Children's Hospital in Boise, Idaho, Market Director Jaime Gaudet sponsored a Growing Minds Bookshelf. This new library gives young patients the opportunity to take a break and escape into a story. They can choose a book and keep it with them throughout their treatment journey and beyond. It's something that can be just for them, or they can share with their families and caregivers.

"The Mountain Market's mission is to take care of our communities," said Jaime. "Whether it's through philanthropic activities or through the $50 million Aflac paid in claims last year in Idaho, Oregon-East, Montana and Wyoming, paying it forward with generosity and helping others is just what we do."

For Aflac's Mountain Market team, it's not just about achieving record-breaking sales, it's caring for your community and delivering on Aflac's promise to be there for policyholders in their time of need.

Visit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center giving site to learn more about and support programs like Beads of Courage and help children in their fight against disease.

Aflac's family of insurers include American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus and/or American Family Life Assurance Company of New York, and/or Continental American Insurance Company (CAIC) and/or Continental American Life Insurance Company and\or Tier One Insurance Company.

Aflac | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2300171

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743646/For-Aflacs-Mountain-Market-Team-Its-Not-Just-Business--Its-Purpose