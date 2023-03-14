A flat year for solar installation numbers in Japan could be seen as positive in a nation switching to new PV business models, writes Izumi Kaizuka, director of research for Japanese solar consultancy RTS Corp.From pv magazine 03/23 Japan is estimated to have had a 6.5 GW solar market in 2022, supported by the Ministry of the Environment's (MoE) feed-in tariff (FIT) and feed-in premium (FIP) programs, which expired at the start of 2022. This capacity is comparable to the volume of solar generation capacity that was deployed in 2021. With power purchase agreements (PPAs) - for the sale of clean ...

