Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc.: Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery Announces New Recovery Vessel Acquired for New Crew and Operations in Proven Treasure Area

FT. PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Treasure & Shipwreck Recovery, Inc. ("TSR" or "the Company"), (trading as OTC PINK:BLIS), is announcing that had acquired a specially built out search and recovery vessel which is outfitted for large treasure recovery off the East Coast of Florida in current operations beginning this recovery season. The Company acquired the Motor Vessel "Bottomline," a 36 foot Chris Craft Commander, with dual super-charged engines and dual props, with built out blowers for each propeller for treasure recovery, along with numerous other equipment pieces for operations including detection and dive equipment. As well the Company acquired a 17 foot whaler to add to the fleet for operations with the Bottomline, acting as an anchor and diver vessel.

"This acquisition means that TSR now has a dedicated treasure recovery vessel that is an asset of the Company, specially built out for operations to recovery treasure on current operations," stated Craig A. Huffman, CEO of TSR. "This means we have our contracted vessel and crew, and now our own treasure operations vessel with a new special crew that will be announced in the near future. As a matter of fact, the boat was built out by the very experienced treasure Captain, with decades of experience, which we will have for operations, and an expected huge recovery season."

TSR expects the Bottomline will operate with the new crew out of the Sebastian, Florida inlet for operations on the 1715 fleet area, joining the existing contracted vessel for the 2023 season of exploration and recovery.

As well, TSR has been advised that the division of the 2022 treasure season will be made in the next 60 days, and TSR will be able to report the division of the artifacts and treasure recovered and estimated value of the treasure and artifacts.

