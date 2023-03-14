Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.03.2023
WKN: 934623 ISIN: US59156R1086 
14.03.2023
MetLife, Inc.: MetLife Named One of America's Most Just Companies

MetLife

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) today announced that it has been named one of America's 100 Most JUST Companies for the third year in a row by JUST Capital. MetLife earned the top spot in the insurance sector. The "JUST 100" is a comprehensive ranking that recognizes companies doing right by all their stakeholders, including employees, customers, communities, and shareholders.

"We're pleased to be recognized for how we deploy the strength of our people, products, services and investments in support of our sustainability commitments," said MetLife Chief Sustainability Officer Jon Richter. "To be recognized with the top spot in our industry reinforces the impact we can make as we help all of our stakeholders build a more confident future."

Through vigorous analysis, JUST Capital, in partnership with CNBC, evaluates U.S. corporations on how they perform on the issues that matter most to Americans today, including: creating jobs in the U.S.; paying a fair, living wage; acting with integrity at the leadership level; supporting workforce retention and training; protecting worker health and safety; providing benefits and work-life balance; protecting customer privacy; and minimizing pollution.

Other recent examples of MetLife's recognition include:

  • Newsweek magazine's 2023 list of America's "Most Responsible Companies"
  • The 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Index - North America
  • Fortune magazine's 2022 list of the "World's Most Admired Companies"

To learn more about what MetLife does to make a positive impact for all stakeholders, visit MetLife.com/Sustainability. To view the 2023 "JUST 100" list, visit justcapital.com/rankings.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Contact:

MetLife

For Media: Brian Blaser
(212) 578-2415
bblaser@metlife.com

MetLife, Inc., Tuesday, March 14, 2023, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from MetLife, Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: MetLife, Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/metlife-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: MetLife, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/743652/MetLife-Named-One-of-Americas-Most-Just-Companies

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
