Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for AegirBio AB is removed (160/23)

On December 23, 2022, the shares in AegirBio AB (the "Company") were given observation status after Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") had referred a matter regarding the Company to its disciplinary committee, with claims of non-compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook and a request for delisting of the Company's shares. Today, March 14, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that the disciplinary committee of Nasdaq Stockholm, instead of deciding on a delisting, had decided to impose a fine on the Company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in AegirBio AB (AEGIR, ISIN code SE0014401121, order book ID 197200). For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB