Dienstag, 14.03.2023
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
WKN: A2P7ZC ISIN: SE0014401121 
Frankfurt
14.03.23
09:15 Uhr
0,432 Euro
+0,214
+98,17 %
GlobeNewswire
14.03.2023 | 14:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for AegirBio AB is removed (160/23)

On December 23, 2022, the shares in AegirBio AB (the "Company") were given
observation status after Nasdaq Stockholm AB (the "Exchange") had referred a
matter regarding the Company to its disciplinary committee, with claims of
non-compliance with the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook and a request
for delisting of the Company's shares. 

Today, March 14, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the disciplinary committee of Nasdaq Stockholm, instead of deciding on a
delisting, had decided to impose a fine on the Company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in AegirBio AB (AEGIR, ISIN code
SE0014401121, order book ID 197200). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
