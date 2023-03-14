Mexican PV module manufacturer Solarever expects its newly announced production line has raised the annual capacity of its factory in southwestern Mexico to 1.1 GW.From pv magazine Mexico Mexican solar module manufacturer Solarever has commissioned a new 500 MW solar module production line at its factory in Tecomán, southwestern Mexico. "The interesting thing about this new production is that it is designed to work with all types of cells that exist on the market," said Carlos Gutiérrez, deputy director of manufacturing at Solarever. "Our first production line was designed to manufacture modules ...

