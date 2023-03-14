Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: THE INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET IS EXPECTED TO WITNESS MORE THAN $3 BILLION INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES IN 2028; AROUND 670 MW OF POWER CAPACITY TO BE ADDED BETWEEN 2023-2028 - ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Indonesia data center market to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during 2022-2028.





Indonesia is one of the major economies among ASEAN countries. The data center market in Indonesia has been growing rapidly and is the second major market after Singapore. It had a share of around 15% of the overall investment in 2022 in the Southeast Asia data center market. Indonesia has ample availability of industrial land in the form of free trade zones and special economic zones. Also, the government has established several industrial parks to support industrial developments in the country. Data center operators have also started opting for new locations apart from major markets such as Jakarta and West Java. The Indonesia data center market has several local and global colocation operators and newer players. The rapid growth in digitalization in the MSME sector and the increase in the number of technology firms in the country will keep driving colocation demand in the market.

INDONESIA DATA CENTER MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 3.07 Billion Market Size (Area) 500 thousand sq. Feet (2028) Market Size (Power Capacity) 124 MW (2028) CAGR Investment (2022-2028) 6.27 % Historic Year 2021-2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028

RAPID INCREASE IN DIGITALIZATION TO BOOST THE DEMAND FOR DATA CENTERS IN INDONESIA

Digitalization is one of the major drivers for the growth of the data center industry. In Indonesia, the government is taking several initiatives for the country's digital transformation.

The government's program - Making Indonesia 4.0 - will put Indonesia among the top ten global economies by 2030. The initiative includes the implementation of digital transformation in industry verticals such as manufacturing, finance, and healthcare, among others.

According to the Ministry of Communication and Informatics, the digital transformation strategy of Indonesia focuses on around ten sectors - government, healthcare, education, industrial, and others.

focuses on around ten sectors - government, healthcare, education, industrial, and others. The Indonesian government launched the Digital Indonesia Roadmap 2021-2024 to improve digital transformation in the country among sectors such as infrastructure, economy, government, and society.

The government of Indonesia has planned to target around 30 million MSMEs in the country to migrate to digital platforms by 2024.

The government of Indonesia also has launched it's Digital Health Transformation Strategy 2024 to support digital growth in the healthcare sector.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Indonesia colocation market revenue.

colocation market revenue. An assessment of the data center investment in Indonesia by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators. Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Indonesia data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

data center industry landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period. Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Indonesia

Facilities Covered (Existing): 65



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18



Coverage: 15+ Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Indonesia

Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)



Retail and Wholesale Colocation Pricing



Retail vs Wholesale Colocation Market

The Indonesian market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the industry.

IT Infrastructure

Servers



Storage Systems



Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems



Generators



Switches & Switchgears



PDUs



Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



Racks



Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers



Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Engineering & Building Design



Fire Detection & Suppression



Physical Security



Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II



Tier III



Tier IV

Geography

Jakarta



West Java



Other Cities

Chapter 1 Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Indonesia

Historical Market Scenario

65+ Unique Data Center Properties

Data Center IT Load Capacity

Data Center White Floor Area Space

Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Capacity by Cities

Cities Covered

West Java



Jakarta

List of Upcoming Data Center Projects

Chapter 2 Investment Opportunities in Indonesia

Microeconomic and Macroeconomic factors in Indonesia

Investment Opportunities in Indonesia

Investment by Area

Investment by Power Capacity

Chapter 3 Data Center Colocation Market in Indonesia

Colocation Services Market in Indonesia

Retail vs Wholesale Data Center Colocation

Colocation Pricing (Quarter Rack, Half Rack, Full Rack) & Add-ons

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Trends

Market Restraints

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation

IT Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Electrical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Mechanical Infrastructure: Market Size & Forecast

Breakup of Construction Cost

General Construction Services: Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 6 Tier Standard Investment

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

Chapter 7 Geography Segmentation

Jakarta

West Java

Other Cities

Chapter 8 Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Construction Contractors

Support Infrastructure Providers

Data Center Investors

New Entrants

Chapter 9 Appendix

Market Derivation

Quantitative Summary

Thailand Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028: The Thailand data center market is projected to witness investments of USD 1.33 billion by 2028. The digitalization across the country, availability of tax incentives, deployment of 5G services, and improved connectivity with other Asian countries such as China, Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, and others make Thailand an attractive market for investors. Bangkok is the primary location for data center investment in the country.

Japan Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: The Japan data center market is estimated to reach USD 13.29 billion by 2027 from USD 8.40 billion in 2021. The country is among the top data center market in the APAC region, after China and Australia, in terms of investment. The high internet and social media penetration across the country is driven by the deployment of 5G services, better and improved inland connectivity, availability of renewable energy and free cooling solutions, and others, making Japan an attractive market for investors.

Singapore Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2022-2027: Singapore data center market was valued at USD 4.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.01% from 2022 to 2027. The Singapore data center market currently includes about 23 unique third-party data center service providers operating more than 40 facilities. The country also has several on-premises or dedicated data centers owned by local enterprises.

China and Hong Kong Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: China and Hong Kong's data center market witnessed investments of USD 30.68 billion in 2021 and will witness investments of USD 35.11 billion by 2027. The China & Hong Kong, data center market, is one of the most mature markets worldwide, led by cloud, telecom services, and BFSI sectors. Most data centers in the region operate in major metros cities like Shanghai, Beijing, and Hong Kong. These locations have attracted considerable investments in recent years, and more data centers are planned for the forecast period.

