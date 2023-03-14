32 vendors and research organizations are now collaborating to develop standard parallel programming model

SiFive joins the OpenMP Architecture Review Board (ARB), a group of leading hardware vendors, software vendors and research organizations, in creating the standard for the most popular shared-memory parallel programming model in use today.

SiFive is the high-performance embedded systems platform company at the forefront of RISC-V, delivering superior high-performance compute density for modern workloads. With SiFive, customers can confidently maximize innovation and differentiation in their technology, their products and their business. They can employ SiFive solutions for every technology segment from embedded systems to AI and machine learning, automotive, datacenter, mobile and consumer.

"Open standards bring flexibility, cooperation and innovation and SiFive is pleased to join the OpenMP ARB and support this valuable effort," said Alice Chan, VP of Software for SiFive.

"Strong OpenMP membership and continued growth help us in expanding the OpenMP programming model into the field of embedded systems," said Michael Klemm, OpenMP CEO. "We are excited to welcome SiFive as an OpenMP member."

About OpenMP

The OpenMP ARB's mission is to standardize directive-based, multi-language, high-level parallelism that is performant, productive, and portable. Jointly defined by a group of major computer hardware and software vendors, the OpenMP API is a portable, scalable model that provides parallel programmers with a simple and flexible interface for developing parallel applications for platforms ranging from embedded systems and accelerator devices to multi-core and shared-memory systems.

