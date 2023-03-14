Trigo, an Israel-based computer vision company building the infrastructure for autonomous checkout and retail analytics, and German grocery giant REWE Group, have opened Germany's largest hybrid-autonomous supermarket, where customers have the option to shop and pay for their purchases in a traditional way or autonomously without a checkout process.

Through ceiling-mounted intelligent cameras and shelf sensors, Trigo-powered grocery stores allow customers to walk in, select their items, and leave without having to pay at checkout.

With a turnover of 26.7 billion euros (2021), 161,000 employees nationwide and 3,700 stores, REWE Markt GmbH is one of the leading companies in the German food retail sector. This is REWE's fourth Trigo-powered Pick&Go grocery store, with others already operating in Cologne, Berlin, and Munich. Last December, Trigo and REWE opened Germany's first fully automated supermarket.

Frictionless shopping is gaining traction as grocery giants scramble to match consumer expectations for convenience, while keeping costs down and optimizing inventory and supply chains. This new hybrid supermarket is the largest in Germany, around 600 square meters, almost twice as big as previous locations, and features the most extensive range of items, with around 13,000 stock keeping units (SKU's).

Trigo is a computer vision technology company that specializes in retrofitting large supermarkets with frictionless checkout systems that allow customers to buy in bulk without having to pack and unpack items at the checkout line. This experience addresses the inefficiencies caused by long wait lines at the cashier, especially in bigger stores with more items to scan. With most people doing their shopping in big stores, Trigo's technology enables a seamless and familiar shopping experience that also helps grocery retailers leverage data analytics for better insights.

Trigo's expanding technology can cater to different store formats, including discount stores, as more people prefer bigger supermarkets where they can buy things by the bulk, especially during the financial crisis. The company is now capable of deploying 1,500 square meters stores and is on track to support a 2,500 square meter store by the end of the year.

Trigo co-founder and CEO Michael Gabay: "What sets Trigo apart is that we're the only company that truly supports almost all retailer formats in the market, from convenience stores to discounters and supermarkets. Starting from 2024 we will also support the hypermarket format, meaning large supermarkets of thousands of square meters. Trigo is scaling up its store rollouts and deepening its tech offering, dominating Europe with partnerships like REWE, Tesco, ALDI Nord, and Netto, with dozens of stores in Europe under the world's toughest data protection regulations. We are speeding up and optimizing store retrofitting and rollout, and Trigo's solution is already proving itself in the field, with retailers seeing ROI, sales uplift, and growing lifetime basket value of customers, while improving operational efficiency through reducing or rerouting manpower and minimizing shrink. We are also making progress on reducing the cost of hardware and initial investment."

Hanno Rieger, Chairman of the Management Board of REWE Region West said, "The shopping behavior of our customers is constantly changing. The opening of the largest hybrid store in Cologne is another important milestone for us on the way to the shopping experience of tomorrow."

About Trigo

Trigo is a computer vision startup reshaping the retail experience. Leveraging world class AI and algorithmics experts, the company's advanced retail automation platform identifies customers' shopping items with exceptional levels of accuracy, creating an entirely seamless checkout process.. Trigo works closely with retailers to convert their existing stores while maintaining their unique character and layout and leveraging their physical grocery scale to roll out next-generation offerings securely. Powered by its proprietary 3D engine, Trigo offers grocery retailers a range of additional solutions called StoreOS, including predictive inventory management, pricing optimization, security and fraud prevention, planogram compliance, and event-driven marketing. This layer quickly enables actionable insight that boosts the chain's efficiency. Please visit Trigo for more information.

