Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Fortune-500-Kunde schlägt zu!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14U14 ISIN: GG00BWWYMV85 Ticker-Symbol: 7AP 
Frankfurt
14.03.23
09:15 Uhr
1,870 Euro
-0,040
-2,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APAX GLOBAL ALPHA LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
14.03.2023 | 15:37
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Outperformance by adding value to companies

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Outperformance by adding value to companies

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX): Outperformance by adding value to companies 14-March-2023 / 14:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Apax Global Alpha (APAX):

Outperformance by adding value to companies

The full-year results to Dec'22 reconfirmed the core strengths of AGA, notably i) Apax enhances the operational performance of its investments - revenue and EBITDA growth of 21.5% and 18.5%, respectively, are well ahead of the market, ii) a 15% uplift on exits, proving conservative accounting and that the NAV is realistic, iii) a -7.4% NAV return, driven largely by the listed holdings' rating multiples fall (these companies have already delivered 3.4x money on invested capital return), and iv) the Derived Investments portfolio proved its worth, with diversified, more stable returns, and generating cash to pay the dividend. The NAV should be resilient in uncertain times.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/outperformance-by-adding-value-to-companies/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1582271 14-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1582271&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2023 10:05 ET (14:05 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.