Keysight Technologies: Emerging Technology Innovations to Expect in 2023 and Beyond

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Keysight Technologies



In 2022, despite ongoing disruptions, technological innovation showed no signs of slowing. And in 2023, organizations will continue their journey to accelerate digital transformation as they strive to drive efficiency gains, improve the user experience, and meet sustainability imperatives.

As we kick off the New Year, the future is top of mind for all of us and in a recent article, I shared my predictions on how marketing technology, talent, and tactics will evolve. In addition, I took the opportunity to talk with my colleagues to get their thoughts on technology trends to be cognizant of in 2023 and beyond. I think you'll find the conversation illuminating! So, let's look at what to expect.

Quantum - Building the Foundation

After decades-long hype around quantum computing and quantum systems, the industry will start to realize its potential for creating new opportunities in fields spanning cybersecurity, materials creation, financial analysis, and military receivers. Proactive companies will start investing in quantum, fostering quantum talent within the next generation of workers through university partnerships, hackathons, and other projects. This will create an ancillary boost to DEI initiatives resulting in much-needed diversity in the tech workforce. Recent research revealed that 74% of companies believe they will fall behind if they fail to adopt quantum. As a result, organizations will begin to shift their thinking that quantum is a futuristic technology and begin addressing key challenges, including financial resources and operations, and developing real enterprise applications of quantum by 2026, if not sooner.

Dr. Eric Holland, Director of Quantum Engineering Solutions

Electric Vehicles - The Construction Industry Goes Green

To date, EVs have been associated with climate-conscious consumers, but by 2025, expect adoption to come from some surprising sectors. For example, the construction industry stands to reap numerous benefits from utilizing EVs' excess energy to power machinery that previously required cumbersome generators or numerous extension cords to function. Thomas Goetzl, VP & GM Automotive & Energy Solutions

Software Quality - Sustainability of Testing

Traditional test automation is based on the need to run many fixed tests at defined periods (overnight, weekends and prior to a release, for example). The execution of each test requires significant computing power and thus has both an energy cost and an environmental impact. With the increase in energy prices and the greater awareness of sustainability, this legacy approach of "non-intelligent" test automation will be replaced by intelligent test optimization - in which the goal is to only run the tests that are known to identify a problem.

Gareth Smith, GM Software Test Automation

6G - New Olympic Sport: The Metaverse

The 2028 Summer Games will welcome 6G to the global stage. As a worldwide Olympic partner, expect Samsung to unveil a 6G deployment, which will be a pivotal part of how viewers consume events. For example, you can expect one of the two opening ceremonies to happen in the metaverse. The metaverse will also feature prominently in the user experience, enabling fans to participate in some Olympic events. We'll also see certain sports and, potentially, eSports run a 6G Metaverse Olympics in parallel with the actual Games, with at least one medal awarded within the metaverse. As brands draw inspiration from the Olympics, there will be a subsequent explosion of 6G use cases throughout 2028.

Colin Bauer, Market Initiative Manager Wireless Communications

Product Development - DIY Digital Twins Will Drive Up Recalls

Faster 5G rollouts are accelerating demand and expectations for adjacent advancements in complex technologies like autonomous driving, new distributed IoT applications, and the rollout of metaverse capabilities. Products involving this level of complexity need to meet more compliance and connectivity standards, operate across a much wider range of often unknown conditions, and are expected to be backward compatible with other systems that are not yet in the market. As a result, I anticipate that product developers will be tempted to build - known as do-it-yourself, or DIY - vs. buy their digital twins. Those taking DIY shortcuts will be leading the spike in product recalls.

Jeff Harris, Vice President, Corporate & Portfolio Marketing

As I stated in Forbes, it's vital that organizations think big and make bold decisions. Every business across the globe must understand how the technology landscape is evolving and which innovations can help ensure they're primed for success. One thing that can't be disputed is that technology will continue transforming and reshaping our lives in ways we never thought possible. If you want to learn more about emerging technologies, please check out our Learn portal at Keysight University

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Keysight Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Keysight Technologies

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/keysight-technologies

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Keysight Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/743675/Emerging-Technology-Innovations-to-Expect-in-2023-and-Beyond